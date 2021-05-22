newsbreak-logo
At WWDC, Apple could explain how it will make AirPods compatible with lossless audio

Cover picture for the articleWhen Apple announced earlier this week that it will add lossless audio next month to Apple Music (at no extra cost we might add), it failed to add compatibility for the lossless audio feature for any of its wireless headphones including all AirPods, the AirPods Pro, and the over-ear $549 AirPods Max. According to DigitalTrends, Apple could be planning to make an announcement at WWDC 2021 that will explain how it plans on adding lossless audio to its AirPods line using its AirPlay feature.

