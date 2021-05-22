Bargains for today!

With Italy soon to be on the all-important green list, Verdura Resort, Sicily is now open for the summer season, with many reasons to welcome guests back. Verdura Resort is launching the first 20 branded Rocco Forte independent villas, overlooking the resort's sparkling bay. The new villas guarantee ultimate privacy and security for those who seek exclusive accommodation, combined with the unique services that have made Verdura Resort famous throughout the Mediterranean. Set on the hillside of the resort's expansive grounds, the 3 and 4 bedroom villas range from 200sqm to 300sqm and have large private pools set in landscaped gardens. Designed and styled by Olga Polizzi, their architecture is inspired by Sicily's natural beauty and incorporates the characteristic features of a traditional Sicilian 'baglio' building: wooden beams, flat roofs and external stairs. Ideal for multi-generational stays and groups of families and friends.