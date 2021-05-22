newsbreak-logo
Canaccord Genuity Trims Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Target Price to C$3.00

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPG. Desjardins increased their...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Desjardins Comments on Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.53 million. Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JMP Securities

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.96.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$3.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.13.
Carsmodernreaders.com

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PATH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average daily volume of 865 call options. A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Zacks...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $265.00

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells C$607,848.00 in Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Saurabh Handa sold 74,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$607,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,598,052.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vulcan Materials to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ARC Resources (ARX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ARC Resources (TSE: ARX) in the last few weeks:. 5/14/2021 – ARC Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. 5/14/2021 – ARC...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Upgraded to Buy by Stifel Nicolaus

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,243 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 167.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) to Sell

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “. A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $67.90

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.90.