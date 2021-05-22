Canaccord Genuity Trims Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Target Price to C$3.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $217.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.96.