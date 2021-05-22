AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BRBR. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.62.