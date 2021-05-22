Sweat the small stuff

RISING 2021 is about to kick off in Melbourne, and here’s the rundown of all the stuff you should see. The gigantic lineup of public art, performance and music is running from Wednesday, 26 May 2021 until Sunday, 6 June 2021, and we’ve taken on the pleasurable task of combing through the schedule to figure out the must-see events. Have a look at some RISING favourites below, before entering for your chance to win flights, accommodation, event tickets and a whole lot of goodies (thanks to Jameson, Litmus Media, and yours truly) for you and a mate to go check out RISING 2021. Good luck!