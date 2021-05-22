Sweat the small stuff

As Lockdown lifts and our world starts to wake up (at least in the UK anyway) I’m here to help you hang onto the good stuff!. As a coach specialising in Burnout Prevention and Recovery, as well as a teacher of Yoga and Meditation, this has been a hot topic of conversation lately with both my clients and my social circle. We’ve all been saying for over a year now, how much we love the way that Lockdown has given us a taste of a simpler, more balanced life. We’ve loved having more time at home or with our families, we’ve loved having time to cook and bake and garden, we’ve loved spending time in nature, and seeing friends outdoors instead of crammed into the corner of a sticky, noisy bar.