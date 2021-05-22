Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Several other research firms have also commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.