newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnalysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goldman Sachs Group#Renewable Energy#Quarterly Earnings#Quarterly Sales#Earnings Estimates#Zacks Investment Research#Nov Rrb#Barclays#Coker Palmer#Nov News#Tiaa Fsb#Ibm Retirement Fund#Nov Nov Inc#Vp Scott K Duff#Rig Technologies#First Trust Advisors Lp#Wellbore Technologies#July#Revenue#Financial Year
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
IBM
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post $210.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $203.09 million and the highest is $222.40 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $148.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to report $148.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.00 million and the highest is $156.60 million. Exterran reported sales of $171.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will report $4.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.40 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.44 EPS Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.47. AAR posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to report sales of $60.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.01 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $53.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

BorgWarner has raised its dividend by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BorgWarner has a payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BorgWarner to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Offer Predictions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ FY2023 earnings at $7.21 EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $695.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Vulcan Materials to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATHM. Macquarie cut Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC raised their price target on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.47.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Several other research firms have also commented on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PG&E from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce sales of $45.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the highest is $46.68 million. Alphatec posted sales of $29.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT at $14.63

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) PT at $67.90

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.90.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cqs Us LLC Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cqs Us LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Hess (NYSE:HES) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Nordson also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.20-$7.50 EPS.