VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VACNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

www.modernreaders.com
Carsmodernreaders.com

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

EOAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. E.On presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.90 ($12.82).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shaftesbury’s (SHB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

SHB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shaftesbury to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 530.50 ($6.93).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $108.00 at Susquehanna

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.
Grocery & Supermaketmodernreaders.com

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. is a Japan-based holding company which focusses on seven business areas including convenience stores, general merchandise stores, department stores, supermarkets, food-services, financial services, and IT services. The Company’s Convenience Store operates under the name 7-Eleven Japan. The Super Store segment operates general supermarkets such as Ito Yokado and Marudai, as well as food supermarkets such as York-Benimaru, York Mart and Sanei. The Department Store segment operates department stores such as Sogo and Seibu. The Food Service segment operates restaurant and dining halls, as well as provides catering services. The Financial-related segment is engaged in the provision of bank services and other financial related businesses. The Company focuses on the creation of life infrastructure that keeps up with the changing society and time, through a New, Comprehensive Lifestyle Industry to continually respond to the ordinary needs of the customers. “
Businessmodernreaders.com

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “. Shares of Recruit stock opened at...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wells Fargo & Company Increases FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $351.00

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.04.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 28,939 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,939 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $35,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie Financière Richemont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 292.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.28% of Aflac worth $97,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TELUS were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.77

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.77 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 3741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.79. A number of equities analysts have commented on RANJY shares....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cqs Us LLC Purchases Shares of 470,358 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Citigroup by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Citigroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Price Target at $358.59

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.59.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Rayonier worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Working Capital Loan Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Bank of America, Barclays plc, Citigroup

Latest released the research study on Global Working Capital Loan Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Working Capital Loan Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Working Capital Loan. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Bank of America Corporation (United States), Barclays plc (United Kingdom), Citigroup Inc (United States), Deutsche Bank (Germany), JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (United States), MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Japan), Bajaj Finserv Limited (India), Tata Capital Financial Services Limited (India), Indian Overseas Bank (India), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (United States), The Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. (China) and Banco Santander, S.A. (Spain).
Marketsinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for TripCom Group

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Leo Chiang maintained a Buy rating on TripCom Group on Thursday, setting a price target of $50, which is approximately 27.10% above the present share price of $39.34. Chiang expects TripCom Group to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the second quarter of 2021.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PAX Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.