Can you think of a woman on a U.S. coin? Depending on your age, you may have encountered the Susan B. Anthony dollar or the Sacagawea dollar (which largely replaced it). If you've payed close attention to American coinage, you may have also spotted Helen Keller on the Alabama State Quarter. However, these are the only three women on American coins—or on any American legal tender produced today. Thankfully, the American Women Quarters Program is set to change that. The program will create 20 new quarter designs featuring pioneering American women of the past. The quarters will be released by the U.S. Mint in stages over the next four years.