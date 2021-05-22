Daniel Theis Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls will look to complete their first four-game winning streak since December 2017 on Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets come to town. And, hey, when these two teams met back on April 4th, the Bulls did walk away victorious. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic played a key role in that victory with a combined 47 points, but so did several other members of the supporting cast, two of which may not be available tonight. Daniel Theis recorded 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists off the bench in the first meeting. There is also no question his defensive capabilities played a pivotal part in holding the NBA’s second-highest scoring team (average 118.6 points per game) to just 107 points. Likewise, the recently acquired Troy Brown Jr. clocked some key minutes on superstar guard Kyrie Irving, and while he only finished the night with six points, he did grab seven big rebounds.