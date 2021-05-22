newsbreak-logo
Daniel Theis Free Agency

HoopsHype
 4 days ago

Rick Bonnell: Mitch Kupchak said yesterday that he could see adding multiple centers this off-season. A name I've heard might be on that list of options: Free agent-to-be Daniel Theis. email. More Rumors in this Storyline. 2 years ago – via Twitter BrianTRobb. Brian Robb: Celtics have made signings of...

hoopshype.com
NBA

Ainge shares fitting shout-out for new Celtics in Hall of Fame

The Boston Celtics were well-represented in Springfield this weekend. The 2021 Basketball Hall of Fame class was revealed Sunday and includes forward Paul Pierce, NBA icon Bill Russell (as a coach) and NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Mike Gorman, who received the 2021 Curt Gowdy Award for excellence in broadcasting.
NBA

DraftKings NBA DFS Strategy Advice: Friday (5/7)

The Friday slates are always some of the best of the week. That’s just the case here, with 10 games making up this ledger. That means we have a huge player pool to look forward to, but there’s a lot to dissect with so many teams having different motivations right now. Some clubs are fighting for their lives while others are trying to tank as much as possible. Judging motivation is one of the toughest things in fantasy, but it could lead to some sneaky plays if you dig a little deeper.
NBA

Bulls' Daniel Theis: Poor showing in 21 minutes

Theis had just six points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. Two nights after posting 23 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in Miami, Theis had one of his worst games of the season in 21 minutes of action. Coach Billy Donovan pivoted away from Theis in the second half, turning instead to Lauri Markkanen (25 minutes) and Thaddeus Young (29 minutes) for minutes up front alongside Nikola Vucevic (37 minutes).
NBA

NBA rumors: Kemba Walker out for at least next two games

John Karalis: Brad Stevens says he’s hopeful Robert Williams will play tomorrow. Kemba Walker will miss at least the next two games with his side strain. He’s hopeful Tatum will play tomorrow as well. 5 days ago – via Twitter GwashburnGlobe. Gary Washburn: #Celtics list Jayson Tatum (left ankle) and...
NBA

Bulls can't keep up in fourth quarter, fall to Knicks

Nikola Vucevic finished with 26 points and 18 rebounds but the New York Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Chicago Bulls 113-94. Julius Randle led the Knicks with 34 points and seven rebounds. The Bulls (26-36) will look to get back in the win column on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks (38-23).
NBA

Boston Celtics: Daniel Theis trade not looking good right now

Boston Celtics (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Perhaps it was rash of Danny Ainge to ship Daniel Theis off the Boston Celtics for the sake of avoiding an awkward contract negotiation standoff in the offseason. At this point, the deal is looking like a massive mistake for the Cs front office.
NBA

Jaylen Brown Injury

Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown is out tomorrow but is day to day. Just a sprained ankle after that collision with Tatum late in the Blazers loss. Tatum and Walker both practiced and will play tomorrow. email. More Rumors in this Storyline. 3 days ago – via Tim Bontemps @ ESPN.
NBA

Bulls have tough shooting night, fall to Bucks

The Bulls had trouble putting the ball through the basket on Friday night, falling to the Milwaukee Bucks 108-98 at home. Chicago shot 38.5% from the field in the loss. Coby White scored 21 points and dished seven assists. Nikola Vucevic and Daniel Theis both had a double-double. Milwaukee's Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez scored 22 points each for the Bucks. The Bulls (26-37) will play a back-to-back when they travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks (34-30) on Saturday night.
NBA

NBA rumors: Jaylen Brown officially available tonight

Jay Allen: Jaylen Brown (sprained right ankle) will go through his pregame warmups and be a game-time decision tonight against the #Blazers. Jamie Hudson: Celtics Update: Jaylen Brown (right ankle; sprain) is questionable; Kemba Walker (left oblique; strain) is out vs. Blazers Sunday. 1 week ago – via Twitter chrisgrenham.
NBA
defpen

Grading The Chicago Bulls' newest acquisitions

The Chicago Bulls were one of the most active teams hours before the trade deadline. President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas and General Manager Marc Eversley strategically remained silent and out of trade rumors all throughout the first half of the season. These unique tactics allowed the Bulls to attack the trade deadline ferociously without any complications. And all of a sudden, a strong message was sent to the league with their array of moves.
NBA

Bulls' Thaddeus Young starting on Sunday in place of injured Daniel Theis (hip)

Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Young will enter the starting five on Sunday with Daniel Theis sidelined with a hip injury. Our models expect him to play 24.9 minutes against the Pistons. Young's Sunday projection includes 11.7 points,...
NBA

Turf toe sidelines Celtics' big man Rob Williams

In a season where almost every known malady to an NBA team and more has hit the Celtics, it should come as no surprise that Rob Williams is now dealing with a case of turf toe. The pain from the injury, a sprain of ligaments around the big toe, was...
NBA

Bulls' Daniel Theis: Solid all-around performance

Theis collected 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in a 120-99 victory over the Hornets on Thursday. Theis scored in double figures for the fourth time in his last six games and picked up multiple steals and blocks for just the fourth time this season. The forward will likely see fewer scoring opportunities with Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine both back in the lineup but has averaged 12.5 points and 8.0 rebounds across his last six games.
NBA

Daniel Theis Out Tonight vs. Pistons

Bulls center Daniel Theis is out of the lineup vs. the Pistons on Sunday night. Theis suffered a hip contusion in the Bulls’ win on Friday. Theis tested the hip in shoot-around this morning, but Coach Donovan said he didn’t feel good enough to go. The next opportunity for Theis to play will be Tuesday vs. the Nets.
NBA

Bulls' Daniel Theis: All clear to play Tuesday

Theis (hip) will return to the starting lineup Tuesday against the Nets. After missing one game due to a minor hip issue, Theis will be back in the lineup at power forward alongside Nikola Vucevic. The big man is not expected to face any strict limitations.
NBA

Celtics brace for Washington's one-two punch

The Celtics’ couldn’t have chosen worse for a play-in opponent, considering the momentum that carries Washington into the Garden for Tuesday night’s one-off. Bradley Beal averaged 40.7 points in three games against the Celtics this season, and his teammate has lit up the NBA sky all season long. Russell Westbrook,...
NBA

Injury Report: Daniel Theis and Troy Brown Jr. Are Both Questionable for Tonight

The Chicago Bulls will look to complete their first four-game winning streak since December 2017 on Tuesday night when the Brooklyn Nets come to town. And, hey, when these two teams met back on April 4th, the Bulls did walk away victorious. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic played a key role in that victory with a combined 47 points, but so did several other members of the supporting cast, two of which may not be available tonight. Daniel Theis recorded 10 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists off the bench in the first meeting. There is also no question his defensive capabilities played a pivotal part in holding the NBA’s second-highest scoring team (average 118.6 points per game) to just 107 points. Likewise, the recently acquired Troy Brown Jr. clocked some key minutes on superstar guard Kyrie Irving, and while he only finished the night with six points, he did grab seven big rebounds.
NBA

Bulls' Daniel Theis: Questionable Sunday

Theis (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Detroit. Theis hasn't missed a game since early April, but he's uncertain for Sunday's game due to a right hip bruise. If he's unavailable, Lauri Markkanen could see an increased workload.
NBA

Chicago Bulls: Daniel Theis returns, Troy Brown Jr. out vs. Nets

Daniel Theis, Chicago Bulls (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) On the night of May 11, first-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls are facing an enormous battle as they look to take on head coach Steve Nash and the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. At home at the United Center early this week, the Bulls will be looking to extend their winning streak to four games.