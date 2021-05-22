newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Classic card gets green light in Ireland

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwhAp_0a7nHCzV00
The 2,000 Guineas card at the Curragh beat the weather (PA Wire)

This afternoon’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas meeting at the Curragh has survived a 7.30am inspection and the fixture will go ahead as planned.

Torrential rain in the second half of the week had placed the card in some doubt with over 30 millimetres falling through Thursday and Friday.

The course was unraceable on Friday but a relatively dry night has allowed conditions to improve.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said via the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Twitter account: “I’m glad to say racing goes ahead.

“The ground on the straight course is soft to heavy and on the round course is soft, soft to heavy in places.

“There are two changes today. The stalls will go back on the stands side for all sprints and the six-furlong Betway Handicap (5.00) will now be run over five furlongs and 110 yards.

“Looking forward to tomorrow, there is rain coming in tonight and through tomorrow morning so we will continue to monitor the situation.

“The weather today is mainly dry with the odd scattered shower but we are all good to go.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Green Light#Heavy Rain#Tonight#Tattersalls Irish#Curragh#Racing#Guineas#Betway Handicap#Torrential Rain#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

Al Aasy carrying plenty of confidence as Coronation Cup looms

William Haggas is quietly relieved there will not be a huge crowd at Epsom for red-hot Coral Coronation Cup favourite Al Aasy. The four-year-old has always been the apple of his trainer’s eye – but it is only in his two races to date this season he has shown everybody else what Haggas always knew he was capable of.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Ocean Wind seeking to further Gold Cup ambitions at Sandown

Ocean Wind is out to cement his Gold Cup claims with victory in the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown. The five-year-old has filled the runner-up spot on each of his three starts so far this year, most recently pushing triple Gold Cup hero Stradivarius close in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last month.
WorldPosted by
newschain

‘All systems go’ for Mooneista and Commonwealth Cup

Mooneista will fly the flag for Jack Davison and his family’s breeding operation when she travels to Royal Ascot to take on the Group One Commonwealth Cup. The daughter of Dandy Man crossed the line in second place when making her Group Three debut in the Lacken Stakes at Naas on May 16, finishing just a neck behind Adrian McGuinness’ A Case Of You.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Classic Trial winner Alenquer set to reappear in King Edward VII

Alenquer has Royal Ascot on his agenda having been forced to miss the Cazoo Derby and the German equivalent. A surprise winner of the Sandown Classic Trial, William Haggas was contemplating supplementing the lightly-raced colt for Epsom but a minor problem scuppered that plan. “He won’t be supplemented, he had...
Tennistennis-tourtalk.com

MercedesCup Receives Green Light

The 2021 MercedesCup will be held from June 7 to 13. This was confirmed after negotiations between e|motion sports as the organizer of the grass-court tournament in Stuttgart and the ATP on the one hand, as well as the ATP and those responsible for the French Tennis Federation (FFT) on the other.
Worldhorseracingnation.com

Woodbine gets green light from government to resume racing

Woodbine Racetrack in Canada has set a date of no later than June 18 to start its delayed Thoroughbred racing season after being cleared to reopen by the provincial government in Ontario. The Government of Ontario announced Thursday a three-step “Roadmap to Reopen” the economy plan based on decreased daily...
Retailshop-eat-surf.com

Germany’s First Surf Park Gets the Green Light

The path is clear for Germany’s first surf park, as the municipality of Hallbergmoos has officially approved development plans for SURFTOWN® MUC. Adding on to Munich’s surf scene surrounding the world-famous Eisbach river wave, SURFTOWN MUC will offer authentic running waves that can be generated every 10 seconds for up to 180 meters, thanks an innovative surf pool technology called Endless Surf. To accompany the waves, the facility with include additional lifestyle amenities like fitness areas, food and beverage, surf and lifestyle retail, and lounge areas by the beach. The sports and leisure park in the immediate vicinity of the airport aims to appeal to all ages and surf skill levels, from professionals to newcomers. The focus is set on creating an atmosphere that promote the fun of the sport and offer an authentic surf and lifestyle experience for everyone. Breaking ground later this year, waves are expected to be pumping by 2023.
NBAchatsports.com

Wake With Elias: Green’s Contract Gets Green Light?

Nothing official yet but it sounds like Travis Green and the #Canucks have agreed on an extension. Working on the rest of the coaching staff. The latest on Travis Green from @DhaliwalSports in the first segment. Audio Stream: https://t.co/tdovWrR1nF. CHEK News App pic.twitter.com/iOXjIiIP8w— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) May 20, 2021.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Green light given to new Devon holiday resort

Private equity-backed holiday firm Lakeshore Leisure Group has secured planning permission to develop an 80-acre site in Devon. Clawford Lakes in Holsworthy, north-west Devon, will be developed to include 144 lodges, nine floating lodges and a Scandinavian-inspired spa with swimming pool and treatment rooms, set beside a central lake. The...
NHLhockeywilderness.com

Marco Rossi receives “green light”

Some fantastic news concerning the health and well-being of Marco Rossi according to Scott Wheeler of The Athletic;. The ninth overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Rossi has spent most of the year sidelined after dealing with a harrowing case of COVID-19. He tested positive after playing just one...
Minoritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

French rugby gives green light for transgender women

Transgender women will be allowed to play women's rugby in France from next season, the French rugby federation (FFR) announced on Monday in a ground-breaking decision that goes against the recommendations of World Rugby. Rugby union's global governing body last October banned trans women from the elite women's game, citing...
Sportsmeadowlakenow.com

Play ball!: Outdoor sports get green light to start Sunday

The Saskatchewan government may have scored some points with a number of athletes Tuesday. The provincial government announced public health measures that currently are in place for outdoor sports will be eased starting Sunday, when Step One of the Re-Opening Roadmap kicks in. Outdoor sports initially were to be included in Step Two of the plan.
Worldadvnture.com

Endurance athlete Sean Conway attempts 15 marathons in 15 days

Endurance adventurer Sean Conway plans to run 15 marathons in 15 days – in 15 national parks. The athlete, who famously swam, cycled and ran around the coast of Britain in 2016, starts his latest challenge on June 4 in the Cairngorms National Park in Scotland. The self-supported journey will...
SportsUSA Track and Field

McCoy’s Olympic standard highlights storm-shortened USATF Invitational

Prairie View -- Heavy rain and lightning shortened the USATF Invitational after just five events were contested on the campus of Prairie View A&M University on Tuesday. The meet was the ninth stop on the USATF Journey to Gold - Tokyo Outdoor Track & Field Series and was a World Continental Tour Silver event.
EnvironmentUnofficial Networks

21 Runners Dead In China After Extreme Weather Hits Ultramarathon

A 100-kilometer (62-mile) race in northwestern China turned deadly after hail, freezing rain and gale-force winds hit the high-altitude race. CBS reports after an all-night rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescuers were able to confirm that 151 people were safe, out of a total of 172 participants. 21 runners had died.
Rugbytrendswide.com

AFL star Cyril Rioli rejects Hawthorn Hawks invitation for Darwin match

AFL star Cyril Rioli has rejected an invitation from his old team Hawthorn to attend a special match in Darwin this weekend – three years after he reportedly fell out with the club president over a comment made about his wife. The four-time premiership forward suddenly retired in 2018 sending...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Harrogate sign Wycombe midfielder Alex Pattison

Harrogate have signed midfielder Alex Pattison on a free transfer from Wycombe. The 23-year-old made 24 appearances for the Chairboys after signing for the club from Middlesbrough in July 2019. Pattison made four starts and two more as a substitute in the Sky Bet Championship this season.