Classic card gets green light in Ireland

The 2,000 Guineas card at the Curragh beat the weather (PA Wire)

This afternoon’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas meeting at the Curragh has survived a 7.30am inspection and the fixture will go ahead as planned.

Torrential rain in the second half of the week had placed the card in some doubt with over 30 millimetres falling through Thursday and Friday.

The course was unraceable on Friday but a relatively dry night has allowed conditions to improve.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said via the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board Twitter account: “I’m glad to say racing goes ahead.

“The ground on the straight course is soft to heavy and on the round course is soft, soft to heavy in places.

“There are two changes today. The stalls will go back on the stands side for all sprints and the six-furlong Betway Handicap (5.00) will now be run over five furlongs and 110 yards.

“Looking forward to tomorrow, there is rain coming in tonight and through tomorrow morning so we will continue to monitor the situation.

“The weather today is mainly dry with the odd scattered shower but we are all good to go.”