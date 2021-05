The Altoona Curve picked up their sixth straight win on Friday night, hanging on through a tense bottom of the ninth inning, to defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 9-7, at NYSEG Stadium.Binghamton plated four runs in the first inning off RHP Max Kranick who settled down to retire 15-of-17 batters after a Yoel Romero double to earn the victory. Kranick, pitching in front of more than a dozen family and friends who made the one-hour drive from his hometown of Scranton, PA, struck out four over 5.0 innings and allowed five hits and one walk. He threw 79 pitches, 55 strikes.