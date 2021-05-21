Home Prices Push to Record High, Slowing Pace of Purchases — 2nd Update

The Pollack Report is reporting this week the U.S. economy is continuing to trend toward full economic recovery, and everyone should remain optimistic despite headwinds in the global supply chain. If you have tried to buy almost anything, especially in the durable goods category (think cars, appliances, furniture, etc.) then you’ve probably become familiar with backorders, pre-orders, uncertain delivery timeframes, delays, and more delays. Every aspect of the global supply chain appears to be causing some of the problem, from the cost and availability of raw and finished materials, to labor shortages, to transportation hiccups. But as long as demand remains strong, these issues will eventually be resolved.