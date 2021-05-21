newsbreak-logo
S&P 500, Dow End Friday Trading With Weekly Declines

 5 days ago

The S&P 500 edged lower Friday in another volatile trading session, leaving the broad index with a second consecutive down week. Technology and other growth stocks relinquished their earlier gains around midday, the same time bitcoin turned lower. The cryptocurrency was hit yet again on a statement from Chinese authorities that called for a crackdown on mining and trading. Gains across financial, energy and industrial stocks helped stabilize the S&P 500, leaving the index down less than 0.1%.

