S&P 500, Dow End Friday Trading With Weekly Declines

Stocks are moderately higher in early trading on Wall Street, nudging the S&P 500 a bit closer to the record high level it reached just over two weeks ago. The benchmark index was up 0.3% early Tuesday, with more help from technology companies, including chipmakers. The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.5%. Homebuilders were also among the winners in early trading following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses. Energy prices and Treasury yields held steady.