Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH targets $1600 on a daily closing below 100-day SMA

Gold prices are soaring, and most of this momentum is mainly because of the weakness in the dollar index. So far, we have not had anything hawkish from the Federal Reserve, and it seems like that the Fed is still not worried about inflation as they see this factor as transitory. However, traders are largely concerned about inflation, and for them, there is no other better hedge for inflation than gold. It is also intriguing when it comes to the gold price that any improvement in the economic data isn’t bringing any significant retracement in the gold price. For instance, yesterday, we saw really decent US confidence numbers, but that data failed to push the dollar index higher. Having said that, the gold price is likely to see some retracement as the price is sitting at four and half a month, and this may trigger some profit-taking among some investors.