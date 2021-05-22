St Johnston vs Hibernian live stream: How to watch the Scottish Cup final online from anywhere

Chelsea take on Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final tonight in Gothenburg.One of these sides will finally end the dominant reign of Lyon, who had won the past five European titles. Neither Chelsea nor Barcelona have ever won the trophy.Emma Hayes is confident, despite Chelsea being slight underdogs against Spain’s runaway champions. “I will be every one of [the fans] during the game,” Hayes said this week. “We’re sad all our friends and family can’t be here. But the realities are we are used to that and we are one game away from being European champions and I wouldn’t...