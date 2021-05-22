newsbreak-logo
Soccer

St Johnston vs Hibernian live stream: How to watch the Scottish Cup final online from anywhere

By Adam Oram
Android Central
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's been a season like no other for St Johnstone with Callum Davidson guiding the side to its maiden Scottish League Cup trophy in his first season at the helm. Though the Saints league form tailed off in the second phase with just one win from their last five Premiership appearances, the Perth side could make it a season for the ages by becoming the first side outside of Rangers and Celtic to win both major cups since Aberdeen achieved the same feat in 1990.

Callum Davidson
Scotland
