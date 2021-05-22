WSD teacher honored

Nellie Muir Elementary School teacher Ronda Johnson is named Willamette's 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year.

Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Lottery announced that Nellie Muir Elementary School teacher Ronda Johnson has been recognized as the 2022 Willamette Regional Teacher of the Year.

Nellie Muir is part of the Woodburn School District.

Johnson is among 16 educators recognized statewide for bringing ingenuity, flexibility, encouragement and expertise to classrooms every day, according to ODE Director Colt Gill.

"Throughout this year of navigating countless challenges and demands, Oregon educators have consistently come through for Oregon's students," Gill said. "It is with deep gratitude that we celebrate these 16 Regional Teachers of the Year from across the state."

The educators were identified through a regional application and selection process facilitated by local Education Service Districts.

This marks the second time Johnson has received recognition as a teacher. In 2015 she was awarded an Outstanding Classroom Teacher Award for Region 2 from the Oregon Science Teachers Association.

"She has been at Nellie Muir for 23 years. Throughout this entire time she has been able to inspire so many people — students, colleagues, parents and community members. She is an outstanding educator," Nellie Muir Principal Oscar Belanger said. "Some people call this level of excellence to be a master teacher, others might call it to be an exemplary teacher. I'd simply call it to be a transformational teacher. Because of her dedication and commitment, she has been able to transform and shape a whole generation of people."

Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award, and are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. Later this fall one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year.

And an exceptional year it has been.

"If we as educators live each day with the courage and determination we showed during the pandemic, there is no stopping us," Johnson was quoted from her application.

She subsequently elaborated.

"Teaching online was definitely something new for most all of us. I think we just all jumped in and found creative ways to make it work because we had to," Johnson said. "Everyone has learned more about technology then we ever thought we would need. I'd say everyone rose to the challenge; our parents -- who all deserve a best teacher of the year award -- our students and the teachers. Because of that team effort, I can say that most of my students are close to where they would have been in person with their academic learning."

Belanger said the award was well deserved, no small part of that due to Johnson's perseverance through pandemic challenges. He described Johnson as a team player.

"She will help you to become the best possible version of yourself — as a mentor-teacher, classroom teacher, colleague and friend," he said. "We are so happy to have the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate Ms. Johnson for all her wonderful work. This award is very well deserved. All Nellie Muir is absolutely jubilant to be able to bring joy through this positive news to our school community after such a challenging year."

Each Regional Teacher of the Year will receive a $500 award from the Oregon Lottery, and is automatically considered for the honor of 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year, to be announced in the fall.

"The Oregon Lottery is honored to be a part of this great program to recognize outstanding Oregon educators," said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. "Teachers are the foundation-builders for the future. Thanks to their teachers' hard work, passion and dedication, students across Oregon are prepared to realize their dreams."

2022 Oregon Regional Teachers of the Year

· Whitney Barnes, Vale Elementary School, Kindergarten, Vale School District

· Rachelle Bell, Takena-Central Elementary School, third grade, Greater Albany Public Schools

· Wes Crawford, Sutherlin High School, Agricultural Science, Sutherlin School District

· Jim Donnelly, Hood River Valley High School, English Language Arts, Hood River School District

· Jandy Eskew, South Baker Intermediate School, fifth grade, Baker School District

· Jennifer Hampel, North Bend High School, Science, North Bend School District

· Kerryn Henderson, Parkrose High School, Biology, Parkrose School District

· Ricci Huling, Agnes Stewart Middle School, Math/Arts, Springfield School District

· Ronda Johnson, Nellie Muir Elementary School, first grade, Woodburn School District

· Lois MacMillan, Grants Pass High School, Social Studies, Grants Pass School District

· Jill Plant, Warm Springs K-8 Academy, Music, Jefferson County School District

· Carrie Sullivan, Dayville School, grades 3-5, Dayville School District

· Lori Therrien, Oak Hills Elementary School, Special Education, Beaverton School District

· Ethelyn Tumalad, Clackamas High School, English Language Arts, Clackamas School District

· Steve Wetherald, Bend Senior High School, Special Education, Bend-La Pine School District

· Carolyn Whitney, Frenchglen Elementary School, grades K-8, Frenchglen School District

{loadposition sub-article-02}