newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodburn, OR

WSD teacher honored

By Justin Much
Posted by 
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6mnQ_0a7nEtKL00 Nellie Muir Elementary School teacher Ronda Johnson is named Willamette's 2022 Regional Teacher of the Year.

Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Lottery announced that Nellie Muir Elementary School teacher Ronda Johnson has been recognized as the 2022 Willamette Regional Teacher of the Year.

Nellie Muir is part of the Woodburn School District.

Johnson is among 16 educators recognized statewide for bringing ingenuity, flexibility, encouragement and expertise to classrooms every day, according to ODE Director Colt Gill.

"Throughout this year of navigating countless challenges and demands, Oregon educators have consistently come through for Oregon's students," Gill said. "It is with deep gratitude that we celebrate these 16 Regional Teachers of the Year from across the state." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24jsYs_0a7nEtKL00

The educators were identified through a regional application and selection process facilitated by local Education Service Districts.

This marks the second time Johnson has received recognition as a teacher. In 2015 she was awarded an Outstanding Classroom Teacher Award for Region 2 from the Oregon Science Teachers Association.

"She has been at Nellie Muir for 23 years. Throughout this entire time she has been able to inspire so many people — students, colleagues, parents and community members. She is an outstanding educator," Nellie Muir Principal Oscar Belanger said. "Some people call this level of excellence to be a master teacher, others might call it to be an exemplary teacher. I'd simply call it to be a transformational teacher. Because of her dedication and commitment, she has been able to transform and shape a whole generation of people."

Regional Teachers of the Year are nominated by students, colleagues, administrators, friends or family members to apply for the award, and are selected by a diverse panel of regional representatives. Later this fall one of the Regional Teachers of the Year will be named the 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year.

And an exceptional year it has been.

"If we as educators live each day with the courage and determination we showed during the pandemic, there is no stopping us," Johnson was quoted from her application.

She subsequently elaborated.

"Teaching online was definitely something new for most all of us. I think we just all jumped in and found creative ways to make it work because we had to," Johnson said. "Everyone has learned more about technology then we ever thought we would need. I'd say everyone rose to the challenge; our parents -- who all deserve a best teacher of the year award -- our students and the teachers. Because of that team effort, I can say that most of my students are close to where they would have been in person with their academic learning."

Belanger said the award was well deserved, no small part of that due to Johnson's perseverance through pandemic challenges. He described Johnson as a team player.

"She will help you to become the best possible version of yourself — as a mentor-teacher, classroom teacher, colleague and friend," he said. "We are so happy to have the opportunity to celebrate and appreciate Ms. Johnson for all her wonderful work. This award is very well deserved. All Nellie Muir is absolutely jubilant to be able to bring joy through this positive news to our school community after such a challenging year." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Vh4F_0a7nEtKL00

Each Regional Teacher of the Year will receive a $500 award from the Oregon Lottery, and is automatically considered for the honor of 2022 Oregon Teacher of the Year, to be announced in the fall.

"The Oregon Lottery is honored to be a part of this great program to recognize outstanding Oregon educators," said Oregon Lottery Director Barry Pack. "Teachers are the foundation-builders for the future. Thanks to their teachers' hard work, passion and dedication, students across Oregon are prepared to realize their dreams."

2022 Oregon Regional Teachers of the Year

· Whitney Barnes, Vale Elementary School, Kindergarten, Vale School District

· Rachelle Bell, Takena-Central Elementary School, third grade, Greater Albany Public Schools

· Wes Crawford, Sutherlin High School, Agricultural Science, Sutherlin School District

· Jim Donnelly, Hood River Valley High School, English Language Arts, Hood River School District

· Jandy Eskew, South Baker Intermediate School, fifth grade, Baker School District

· Jennifer Hampel, North Bend High School, Science, North Bend School District

· Kerryn Henderson, Parkrose High School, Biology, Parkrose School District

· Ricci Huling, Agnes Stewart Middle School, Math/Arts, Springfield School District

· Ronda Johnson, Nellie Muir Elementary School, first grade, Woodburn School District

· Lois MacMillan, Grants Pass High School, Social Studies, Grants Pass School District

· Jill Plant, Warm Springs K-8 Academy, Music, Jefferson County School District

· Carrie Sullivan, Dayville School, grades 3-5, Dayville School District

· Lori Therrien, Oak Hills Elementary School, Special Education, Beaverton School District

· Ethelyn Tumalad, Clackamas High School, English Language Arts, Clackamas School District

· Steve Wetherald, Bend Senior High School, Special Education, Bend-La Pine School District

· Carolyn Whitney, Frenchglen Elementary School, grades K-8, Frenchglen School District

{loadposition sub-article-02}
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn Independent

Woodburn, OR
18
Followers
62
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Woodburn Independent has been serving Woodburn and the surrounding area for more than 131 years. As the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on the independent every day to deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.woodburnindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodburn, OR
Woodburn, OR
Education
City
Clackamas, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior High School#School Districts#Science Teacher#School Education#Elementary Education#School Teachers#Wsd#Ode#The Oregon Lottery#Vale Elementary School#Agricultural Science#Hood River School#North Bend High School#North Bend School#Parkrose High School#Math Arts#Woodburn School District#Academy Music#Beaverton School District#Clackamas School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Special Education
Related
Mount Angel, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

MASD hires new superintendent

New superintendent has broad experience, including administrative work in Salem-Keizer, Tigard-Tualatin and Sweet HomeThe Mount Angel School District Board announced that it has hired Rachel Stucky as its new superintendent. Stucky will come on board July 6, replacing Troy Stoops who earlier this year accepted a superintendent position with the Junction City School District. The district held a multi-state search that yielded 26 applicants. By early May the field was whittled down to two: Stucky and Allen Barber of the Eagle Point School District. MASD Board Chair Shari Riedman said the decision to hire Stucky is a culmination of comprehensive...
Molalla, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Newcomers lead in Molalla school board races

Unofficial election results show newcomers leading for three of the four open positions.Out of four open Molalla school board positions, it appears three will likely be filled by newcomers, according to the latest election results. Two candidates ran unopposed and secured enough votes to win the positions they sought. With 1,777 votes as of Monday, May 24, incumbent Mark Lucht looks to hold onto position 3. With 1,720 votes, newcomer Terrie Stafford will fill position 5 presently held by Craig Loughridge, who opted not to run for reelection. In the other races, results show Michelle Boren in the lead for...
Health ServicesPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Dentists: Dental therapists would offer basic dental care for many Oregonians

Miranda Davis, DDS, MPH, has been a tribal clinic dentist for 15 years and supervises dental therapists in Oregon. Gary Allen, DMD, MS, is vice president of clinical services for Advantage Dental.Too many Oregonians — hundreds of thousands people, or more — don't have access to basic dental care. As Oregon dentists, we understand the effects that has on people's oral health, their overall health, and their daily lives. A bill that has been approved by the Oregon House of Representatives and is now being considered by the Oregon Senate would represent a huge step to combat that problem in...
Canby, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Canby to have two new school board members

Unofficial results show incumbents holding onto two positions and newcomers leading two.Each of Canby's four open school board positions saw one incumbent running against one newcomer. The latest results show incumbents will likely hold onto two of the positions and newcomers will snag the other two. As of Monday, May 24, for position 2, incumbent Tom Scott is in the lead with 4,549 votes over Olga Jimenez with 2,322 votes. For position 3, incumbent Sara Magenheimer has the lead with 4,233 votes over Stephanie Smith with 2,497. For position 4, newcomer Sherry Smith has the lead with 3,711 votes...
EducationPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Senate OKs $9.3 billion in state aid to public schools

Budget goes to House as senator says 'there are more bills to come that add to stability.'A two-year, $9.3 billion fund for state support of public schools is halfway through the Oregon Legislature. The Senate passed the budget on a 23-6 vote Tuesday, May 25, and moved it to the House. It is more than the $9.1 billion that Gov. Kate Brown originally proposed in her budget Dec. 1, but still less than the $9.6 billion sought by the Oregon School Boards Association, which represents 197 school districts. However, a projected excess in corporate income tax collections will boost the...
Sheridan, ORNews Register

Outbreak at Delphian School includes 40 students, 6 staff

An outbreak of COVID-19 at the Delphian School in Sheridan has sickened 40 students and six staff members, according to the Oregon Health Authority. It’s one of 389 current school outbreaks in Oregon, according to the OHA, including several smaller outbreaks in the county, most of them previously reported. They consist of five students infected at Willamina Middle and High School in Willamina, three at Duniway Middle School in McMinnville, one at Patton Middle School in McMinnville and one at Grandhaven Elementary School in McMinnville.
Portland, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Urban/rural Oregonians split on COVID-19 school relief

Many people supported aid to low-income students, others wanted schools funds to pay for other things.Politically, Oregon has a clear divide between its urban and rural residents. A statewide survey in early May shows Oregonians have a similar urban/rural split on how school districts should spend millions of COVID-19 relief dollars from three aid packages passed by U.S. Congress since last spring. There are also divides in what young and elderly Oregonians prioritize for education funding. The survey was conducted by the nonprofit, nonpartisan polling organization Oregon Values and Beliefs Center from May 4 to 10, according to a press...
Marion, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Scholarship awards announced

Several area high school seniors were recipients of the recently awarded Maps Community Foundation scholarship awards.Several area students were among the recipients of scholarships announced recently by Maps Community Foundation. The foundation awarded a total of $28,500 in scholarships to 28 Mid-Willamette Valley graduating seniors to support the next chapter in their educational journeys, according to Maps Executive Director Kim Hanson. Scholarships ranged in size from $500 to $3,500 for the 2021-22 school year. Alondra Ruiz Contreras of North Marion High School received the $3,500 Gordon Swaser Memorial Scholarship. Katherine (Katie) Hanson of Gervais received the $1,000 Maps Credit...
Oregon StatePosted by
Woodburn Independent

'Take your shot Oregon' - Cash prize drawings for vaccinations

State announces $1 million lottery drawing for vaccinated residents and scholarship opportunities for students.Gov. Kate Brown announced cash prize drawings for Oregonians who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement included a $1 million lottery drawing for all Oregonians 18 and older who have gotten at least one dose before June 27. The plan also calls for five $100,000 Oregon College Saving Plan Scholarship winners for youths ages 12 to 17, and each of Oregon's 36 counties will have a $10,000 winner as well. The drawing will take place on Monday, June 28, with winners announced the following week. The...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Vaccination sites added

Legacy Health announces additional COVID-19 vaccination options in north Marion CountyLegacy Health announced that it has administered more than 14,000 vaccinations in north Marion County since opening the Woodburn Health Center mass vaccination site in February. Legacy spokeswoman Kristin Whitney said the health care provider is now shifting its vaccination strategy toward offering more pop-up, mobile vaccination opportunities in the region, partnering with area schools and continuing outreach to seasonal and farmworker communities. Whitney said beginning this week, Legacy will be hosting regional Pfizer mobile vaccine clinics at Silverton High School and Mount Angel Middle School in addition to ongoing...
Oregon StateColumbian

Eastern Oregon University seeks input from students, staff on requiring COVID-19 vaccinations

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is taking a cautious approach to deciding if it will require students, teachers and staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. Oregon State University in Corvallis and University of Oregon in Eugene have announced they will require students coming to their campus in the fall to have been vaccinated. And officials with Western Oregon University on Monday, May 10, announced students and employees will need to have the vaccinations if they study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term.
Oregon StatePosted by
Woodburn Independent

Is health care a right? Oregon voters will decide

Legislature clears ballot measure championed by the late Mitch Greenlick for November 2022 on a party-line House vote.Northwest Portland's Mitch Greenlick may achieve in death what he was unable to do during his 17 years in the Oregon House. A vote in the House cleared the way for Oregon voters to decide in November 2022 whether health care should be considered a right in the Oregon Constitution. The House passed Senate Joint Resolution 12 on a 34-23 vote along party lines on Wednesday, May 19. The resolution does not require the governor's signature. Greenlick, a Portland Democrat, was in his...
Gervais, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

A community in mourning

Gervais community rallies around family who tragically lost a teenager this past week; GoFundMe site established.The Gervais community is rallying in support of a local family who lost a child following a violent crime that led to the arrest of a Woodburn man. A GoFundMe page set up by Darrell Geymann was established to help the Taylor family, whose child Oliver Taylor, 17, succumbed to injuries sustained in an alleged May 12 kidnapping and shooting. The Taylor family posted a tribute to their child — who was previously known as 'Molly' and used the pronouns he and him — on...
Oregon StatePosted by
Woodburn Independent

Bonamici praises Oregon's share of federal aid to colleges

Community colleges, four-year institutions get $354 million from Biden's $36 billion in recovery plan.Oregon universities and colleges will share $354 million of the $36 billion that President Joe Biden's pandemic recovery plan provides for higher education across the United States. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici has released a detailed list of how much each public and private institution will get starting May 11. The plan specifies that half the amount is reserved for emergency grants to students. "I advocated for significant federal relief to help students meet basic needs and stay on track with their education, and to help these institutions...
Portland, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Readers letters: Utility legislation good for low-income Oregonians

Readers sound off on homeless campers, affordable energy, preschool and economic justice.I was delighted to see the online article "Bill empowers PUC to discount rates for low-income customers," regarding the passage of House Bill 2475, the Oregon Energy Affordability Act. With this bill's passage of the Oregon Senate, it now heads to Gov. Kate Brown to be signed into law. Now more than ever, we need to find creative ways to offer relief to the communities in Oregon who are struggling the most. Energy burden (paying more than 6% of monthly income on utility bills) has been a huge problem...
Oregon StateKCBY

Coquille Police Department to participate in Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz

COQUILLE, Ore. — The Coquille Police Department is taking part in the upcoming Oregon Safety Belt Overtime Blitz, the department said. From May 24 through June 6, law enforcement agencies in Oregon including Coquille PD will use federally funded overtime to educate the public about safety belt and child seat laws, including a law passed in 2017 increasing safety for children under the age of two.
KTVZ

OSU student-led lab creates environmental sensing tools for landslides, vineyards

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A student-driven lab at Oregon State University is celebrating its fifth anniversary with the development of environmental sensing devices that aid a variety of groups, including vineyard managers, agencies that monitor landslides and scientists focused on fish conservation. The Openly Published Environmental Sensing (OPEnS) lab works...
Oregon StateRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...