Avalanche's Nazem Kadri suspended 8 games by NHL

By Reuters
 4 days ago
May 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) warms up before game two of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri was suspended eight games by the NHL's Department of Player Safety regarding an illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

Kadri had a hearing with league officials Friday and was scratched from Game 3 of the best-of-seven, first-round playoff series. The Avalanche entered the contest with a 2-0 series lead.

The NHL announced its suspension hours after an in-person hearing with Kadri was held via Zoom. A player is offered an in-person hearing if the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more.

Kadri, 30, drew his third suspension in four years during the first round of the playoffs. The then-Toronto Maple Leafs forward was banned three games after a high hit on Boston forward Tommy Wingels in 2018 and suspended for the remainder of the opening round following a cross-check to the head of Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk in Game 2 of their series.

Several members of the Blues were adamant that Kadri should be suspended for an illegal hit that knocked Faulk out of Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Colorado in Game 2 of their playoff series. Kadri hit Faulk in the head early in the third period, resulting in a major and a match penalty for Kadri.

That wasn't enough for Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly.

"That's a very dangerous hit. It's gotta be a suspension," O'Reilly said. "He's a repeat offender. It's completely uncalled for."

"The guy can't control himself," St. Louis center Brayden Schenn added.

Blues coach Craig Berube told reporters on Friday afternoon that Faulk and fellow defenseman Robert Bortuzzo would not play in Game 3.

Bortuzzo was injured after receiving a high elbow from Avalanche forward Tyson Jost during the second period of Wednesday's contest. He did not return for the third period.

--Field Level Media

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Canucks, Nazem Kadri Trade Talk, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas is upset with a couple of media outlets in the Toronto area for the way they covered the John Tavares injury, plus there are updates on the player’s condition. Vancouver Canucks’ GM Jim Benning talks possible buyouts in the offseason and could the Colorado Avalanche look to trade Nazem Kadri after his latest suspension proved he’s unreliable come playoff time?
Game Day: Tarasenko a late scratch with lower-body injury

ST. PAUL - This has been a season of last-minute lineup surprise for the Blues and Thursday was no exception. Just an hour after coach Craig Berube told the media on a Zoom call there would be no lineup changes other than the possibility of Colton Parayko returning, Vladimir Tarasenko was not on the ice for pregame warmup.
Game Day: Through up and downs, Blues Kyrou establishing himself

ST. PAUL _ When Jordan Kyrou was recalled from the San Antonio Rampage on Dec. 9, 2019, Blues general manager Doug Armstrong told him he had nothing left to prove in the American Hockey League. He was an NHL player – that was Armstrong’s message. There have been some hurdles...
Blues Defense Must Find Identity

Anyone who has been familiar with the St. Louis Blues under general manager Doug Armstrong’s leadership associates one word with the team before any other: defense. The Blues planned to build their franchise around Erik Johnson, and even after trading him, they had Alex Pietrangelo as a cornerstone. Armstrong brought in Jay Bouwmeester with the intention of forming a formidable top pair partnership for many seasons, and he was successful. Along the way, he’s drafted defensive standouts like Colton Parayko, Joel Edmundson, and Vince Dunn.
Rapid Recap: Avalanche 3, Sharks 0

Mikko Rantanen factored on all three goals and Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves in the Colorado Avalanche's 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena on Friday. It was the 1,000th win in Avs history. Grubauer, Rantanen and Joonas Donskoi all were playing in their first games since...
Avs, Kadri hopeful slump is over

Every player, regardless of how talented they are or what sport they play, will go through slumps at one time or another. It’s inevitable. That doesn’t make it any easier and the longer one goes without producing, the pressure mounts along with the mental strain. It was no different for...
Bellemare Had Unique Journey to 500 NHL Games

Avalanche veteran forward was second French player to reach the milestone. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's path to the NHL was one unlike most, as the Le Blanc-Mensil, France, native grew up in a place where the game of hockey was almost non-existent. "It didn't look like anything. There was no hockey," Bellemare...
Colorado and San Jose Conclude Season Series

The Colorado Avalanche wraps up its four-game set against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Wednesday. It is the final contest of the eight-game, regular-season series between the clubs and the second of a five-game road trip for the Avs. The Avalanche (34-12-4) fought back from a two-goal...
Avalanche-Sharks Series Shifts to San Jose

Colorado opens road trip with two games in Northern California. After a back-to-back set in Denver, the Colorado Avalanche continues its four game set against the San Jose Sharks on Monday at SAP Center. Colorado (33-12-4) defeated the Sharks for the second straight contest on Saturday by a score of...
Blues' Justin Faulk: Picks up shorthanded helper

Faulk registered a shorthanded assist, three hits, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights. Faulk earned the secondary helper on Ryan O'Reilly's first-period tally. The 29-year-old Faulk has been modestly productive on special teams with five power-play points and two shorthanded assists. The defenseman has 21 points, 112 shots, 118 hits, 80 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 52 contests.
Avs Look to Respond vs. Kings

Colorado focusing on details in final regular-season games. With five games left in the regular season, the Colorado Avalanche will use its remaining outings to correct some of its recent mistakes as the playoffs draw closer. The Avs are coming off a 3-2 loss at the San Jose Sharks on...
DraftKings: Avalanche biggest favorite to win first-round series

Vegas (-240), the second-place finisher in the West Division were a narrower favorite over the Minnesota Wild (+190) for their series, which opens Sunday in Las Vegas. In the North Division, the Toronto Maple Leafs (-315) were picked to beat the Montreal Canadiens (+240). As of Friday, bettors overwhelmingly favored the Leafs, 96 percent of the handle and 93 percent of bets on Toronto They also favored the Edmonton Oilers (-186), with 80 percent of bettors wagering on the Oilers to eliminate the Winnipeg Jets (+150) in the first round, representing 94 percent of the handle.
Avs Return Home to Host Sharks

Colorado begins a back-to-back at Ball Arena versus San Jose. The Colorado Avalanche returns to the Mile High City to host the San Jose Sharks in the first meeting of a back-to-back set on Friday. The Avalanche (31-12-4) dropped its third straight contest for the first time this season on...
Faulk's goal gives Blues another win in California - 2-1 in overtime

LOS ANGELES — The Blues might never want to leave California. And not because of the weather — it was overcast and 66 Monday. But for the won-loss record. In their final road game of the regular season, the Blues turned back the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in overtime at Staples Center. As a result, they completed their 12 road games against California teams with a 9-1-2 record.
Flyers fan named 'Most Valuable Teacher,' wins grant check for school

Students of Norristown, Pa. school will benefit from $20,000 prize, presented by SAP. The votes are in and Donald Conaway is the MVT. That's not a mistake, Conaway, a 7th and 8th grade technology teacher at Eisenhower Science and Technology Leadership Academy in Norristown, Pa., was voted Most Valuable Teacher and took home a $20,000 donation for his school on behalf of SAP.
Faulk nets winner in OT, Blues beat Kings 2-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Faulk scored 46 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues defeated the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 on Monday night. Tyler Bozak also scored and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues, who are locked into the fourth seed in the West Division and will play Colorado or Vegas in the first round of the playoffs.
Justin Faulk's OT goal pushes Blues past Kings

Justin Faulk scored 46 seconds into overtime to lift the visiting St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night. Faulk converted a two-on-one with David Perron. Tyler Bozak also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 26 saves for the Blues (25-20-9, 59 points). St....