newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Classic card gets green light in Ireland

By Independent TV
The Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis afternoon’s Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas meeting at the Curragh has survived a 7.30am inspection and the fixture will go ahead as planned. Torrential rain in the second half of the week had placed the card in some doubt with over 30 millimetres falling through Thursday and Friday. The course...

www.independent.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ireland#Green Light#Heavy Rain#Tonight#Tattersalls Irish#Curragh#Racing#Guineas#Betway Handicap#Torrential Rain#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Sports
Related
Tennistennis-tourtalk.com

MercedesCup Receives Green Light

The 2021 MercedesCup will be held from June 7 to 13. This was confirmed after negotiations between e|motion sports as the organizer of the grass-court tournament in Stuttgart and the ATP on the one hand, as well as the ATP and those responsible for the French Tennis Federation (FFT) on the other.
SportsArkansas Online

Medina Spirit receives green light for 2nd leg

BALTIMORE -- Fans are back at Pimlico Race Course to witness another chance at a Triple Crown. The Preakness will feel somewhat back to normal, even if everything carries a giant asterisk. The limited capacity of 10,000 fans expected today is far less than the crowd of 100,000 that usually...
NBAchatsports.com

Wake With Elias: Green’s Contract Gets Green Light?

Nothing official yet but it sounds like Travis Green and the #Canucks have agreed on an extension. Working on the rest of the coaching staff. The latest on Travis Green from @DhaliwalSports in the first segment. Audio Stream: https://t.co/tdovWrR1nF. CHEK News App pic.twitter.com/iOXjIiIP8w— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) May 20, 2021.
Minoritiesalbuquerqueexpress.com

French rugby gives green light for transgender women

Transgender women will be allowed to play women's rugby in France from next season, the French rugby federation (FFR) announced on Monday in a ground-breaking decision that goes against the recommendations of World Rugby. Rugby union's global governing body last October banned trans women from the elite women's game, citing...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Liverpool striker finally gets green light to kick-start career in UK

Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi will continue his career in the UK after he was finally granted a work permit for next season, claims a report. There will likely be an almighty scramble for the 23-year-old, who has scored five goals from 20 Bundesliga appearances this season. Rangers and Celtic have previously been linked with Awoniyi. And given Steven Gerrrard’s links with Liverpool they will surely be in the running for his signature.
Worldhorseracingnation.com

Woodbine gets green light from government to resume racing

Woodbine Racetrack in Canada has set a date of no later than June 18 to start its delayed Thoroughbred racing season after being cleared to reopen by the provincial government in Ontario. The Government of Ontario announced Thursday a three-step “Roadmap to Reopen” the economy plan based on decreased daily...
Sportsmeadowlakenow.com

Play ball!: Outdoor sports get green light to start Sunday

The Saskatchewan government may have scored some points with a number of athletes Tuesday. The provincial government announced public health measures that currently are in place for outdoor sports will be eased starting Sunday, when Step One of the Re-Opening Roadmap kicks in. Outdoor sports initially were to be included in Step Two of the plan.
Retailshop-eat-surf.com

Germany’s First Surf Park Gets the Green Light

The path is clear for Germany’s first surf park, as the municipality of Hallbergmoos has officially approved development plans for SURFTOWN® MUC. Adding on to Munich’s surf scene surrounding the world-famous Eisbach river wave, SURFTOWN MUC will offer authentic running waves that can be generated every 10 seconds for up to 180 meters, thanks an innovative surf pool technology called Endless Surf. To accompany the waves, the facility with include additional lifestyle amenities like fitness areas, food and beverage, surf and lifestyle retail, and lounge areas by the beach. The sports and leisure park in the immediate vicinity of the airport aims to appeal to all ages and surf skill levels, from professionals to newcomers. The focus is set on creating an atmosphere that promote the fun of the sport and offer an authentic surf and lifestyle experience for everyone. Breaking ground later this year, waves are expected to be pumping by 2023.
ScienceBBC

Green light for 'net zero' equivalent for nature

The government is expected to announce a legally-binding target for 2030 to drive action to halt the decline of nature and wildlife. Environment Secretary George Eustice will also outline plans for a taskforce on reintroducing animals such as the wildcat to England, and returning beavers to new areas of the country.
Worldlmfm.ie

Three Louth beaches retain Blue Flag status

Seapoint Beach has also been recognised with a Green Coast Award. Louth County Council has retained Blue Flag status for Clogherhead, Port and Templetown beaches. The globally recognised award is given to beaches with excellent water quality. The three beaches in Co. Louth have now held a Blue Flag every...
Musichot967.fm

TC Summer Jam Gets Green Light

I do radio stuff including co-host the Big Hot Morning Show and then hang around 10a-3p on Hot 96.7. I like food, music, sports, and the outdoors!
Minoritiesdallassun.com

French rugby gives green light for transgender women

Transgender women will be allowed to play women's rugby in France from next season, the French rugby federation (FFR) announced on Monday in a ground-breaking decision that goes against the recommendations of World Rugby. Rugby union's global governing body last October banned trans women from the elite women's game, citing...
ScienceBBC

Green light for 'net zero' equivalent for nature

The government is expected to announce a legally-binding target for 2030 to drive action to halt the decline of nature and wildlife. Environment Secretary George Eustice will also outline plans for a taskforce on reintroducing animals such as the wildcat to England, and returning beavers to new areas of the country.