Classic card gets green light in Ireland

The path is clear for Germany’s first surf park, as the municipality of Hallbergmoos has officially approved development plans for SURFTOWN® MUC. Adding on to Munich’s surf scene surrounding the world-famous Eisbach river wave, SURFTOWN MUC will offer authentic running waves that can be generated every 10 seconds for up to 180 meters, thanks an innovative surf pool technology called Endless Surf. To accompany the waves, the facility with include additional lifestyle amenities like fitness areas, food and beverage, surf and lifestyle retail, and lounge areas by the beach. The sports and leisure park in the immediate vicinity of the airport aims to appeal to all ages and surf skill levels, from professionals to newcomers. The focus is set on creating an atmosphere that promote the fun of the sport and offer an authentic surf and lifestyle experience for everyone. Breaking ground later this year, waves are expected to be pumping by 2023.