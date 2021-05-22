newsbreak-logo
Cameron County, TX

Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding near high tide. * WHERE...Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Willacy Counties. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 3 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Beach run-up will be most likely around high tide at 12:13 PM this afternoon.

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 09:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward and Coastal Miami-Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Elk County, PAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 13:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELK COUNTY At 147 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Benezette, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. Locations impacted include Force, Benezette, Medix Run, Hicks Run and Weedville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Environmentweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC005-270815- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0015.000000T0000Z-210529T1238Z/ /CANO2.2.ER.210525T1503Z.210528T0000Z.210529T0638Z.NO/ 307 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Clear Boggy Creek near Caney. * Until Saturday morning. * At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.1 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 30.1 feet. * Forecast...The Clear Boggy Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 30.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Creek levels rise to five feet higher than flood stage... spreading over a major portion of its bottomlands in western Atoka County... and the northeastern edge of Bryan County. Croplands and pastures are flooded... and machinery and other property are cut off from access. Many rural roads are impassable. Target Area: Atoka The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Clear Boggy Creek near Caney affecting Atoka County.
Atoka County, OKweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Atoka by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 07:38:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC005-271300- /O.CON.KOUN.FL.W.0015.000000T0000Z-210529T1238Z/ /CANO2.2.ER.210525T1503Z.210528T0000Z.210529T0638Z.NO/ 749 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Clear Boggy Creek near Caney. * Until Saturday morning. * At 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 30.4 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 30.4 feet. * Forecast...The Clear Boggy Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 30.9 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, Creek levels rise to five feet higher than flood stage... spreading over a major portion of its bottomlands in western Atoka County... and the northeastern edge of Bryan County. Croplands and pastures are flooded... and machinery and other property are cut off from access. Many rural roads are impassable. Target Area: Atoka The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Clear Boggy Creek near Caney affecting Atoka County.
Charleston County, SCweather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Charleston, Coastal Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Charleston; Coastal Colleton COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected along shorelines and tidal waterways (6.9 to 7.1 feet Mean Lower Low Water at Charleston). * WHERE...Charleston and Coastal Colleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...This could result in some roads becoming impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide will occur around 9 PM today at Charleston. Saltwater inundation will be possible 1 to 2 hours before and after high tide. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Charleston Harbor SC MLLW Categories - Minor 7.0 ft, Moderate 7.5 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.7 ft, Major 2.2 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 26/09 PM 7.0 1.2 0.1 N/A Minor 27/09 AM 5.2 -0.6 -0.2 N/A None 27/10 PM 6.9 1.1 0.0 N/A None 28/10 AM 5.1 -0.7 -0.2 N/A None 28/11 PM 6.7 0.9 0.0 N/A None 29/11 AM 4.9 -0.9 -0.2 N/A None
Texas County, OKweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Texas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN TEXAS...WESTERN HANSFORD AND NORTHEASTERN SHERMAN COUNTIES At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Texhoma, or 21 miles east of Stratford, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Goodwell, Gruver and Texhoma. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Gray County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAY COUNTY At 740 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near The Haggard Elev, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Ensign and The Haggard Elev. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Gray County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN GRAY COUNTIES At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Copeland, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Fowler, Copeland, Ensign and The Haggard Elev. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 644 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of Earth, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hart, Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Gray County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gray, Meade by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gray; Meade A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAY COUNTIES At 733 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Montezuma, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Montezuma, Fowler, Ensign and The Haggard Elev. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHWESTERN SWISHER COUNTIES At 923 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles southwest of Happy, or 16 miles northeast of Dimmitt, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH