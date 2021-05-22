newsbreak-logo
Detroit, OR

The long road to rebuilding after wildfire includes cleanup in Detroit

By Steve Dunn, KATU Staff
KATU.com
Cover picture for the articleDETROIT, Ore. — The wildfire that tore through the Detroit area last summer destroyed many homes and businesses, including a favorite café. Residents have been slowly trying to help and clean up. That includes Russell Boyd who, on a recent sunny day, was raking the lot where the beloved café called the Old Korner Post Restaurant once stood.

