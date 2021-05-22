Keto. Paleo. Plant-based. Mediterranean. Macro-counting. When it comes to diets, there are as many different ways to eat as there are foods to eat, and finding the plan that works for you can be challenging. But rather than focus on WHAT you eat, maybe you should try focusing on WHEN you eat. That’s the idea behind and one of the rules for Intermittent Fasting, or IF, as it’s more commonly known. Less of a diet than a lifestyle, IF works by limiting all calorie consumption to a specific window of time, followed by a period of fasting. According to research done by John Hopkins neuroscientist Mark Mattson, Ph.D., the body will burn through its sugar stores and go into fat-burning mode after several hours without food, a process he refers to as “metabolic switching.”