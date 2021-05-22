newsbreak-logo
Oxytocin-vasopressin circuit has distinct dynamics throughout embryonic development

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe work, carried out by Pilar Madrigal and Sandra Jurado, from the UMH-CSIC Neurosciences Institute in Alicante, a joint center of the Spanish National Research Council and Miguel Hernández University, has been published in Communications Biology, a Nature group´s journal. Our in-depth analysis of the oxytocin-vasopressin circuit in the mouse...

www.news-medical.net
Growth factor–dependent ErbB vesicular dynamics couple receptor signaling to spatially and functionally distinct Erk pools

You are currently viewing the abstract. Growth factor–dependent vesicular dynamics allow cells to regulate the spatial distribution of growth factor receptors and thereby their coupling to downstream signaling effectors that guide cellular responses. We found that the ErbB ligands epidermal growth factor (EGF) and heregulin (HRG) generated distinct spatiotemporal patterns of cognate receptor activities to activate distinct subcellular pools of the extracellular signal–regulated kinase (Erk). Sustained plasma membrane activity of the receptor tyrosine kinases ErbB2/ErbB3 signaled to Erk complexed with the scaffold protein KSR to promote promigratory EphA2 phosphorylation and cellular motility upon HRG stimulation. In contrast, receptor-saturating EGF stimuli caused proliferation-inducing transient activation of cytoplasmic Erk due to the rapid internalization of EGF receptors (EGFR or ErbB1) toward endosomes. Paradoxically, promigratory signaling mediated by Erk complexed to KSR was sustained at low EGF concentrations by vesicular recycling that maintained steady-state amounts of active, phosphorylated EGFR at the plasma membrane. Thus, the effect of ligand identity and concentration on determining ErbB vesicular dynamics constitutes a mechanism by which cells can transduce growth factor composition through spatially distinct Erk pools to enable functionally diverse cellular responses.
Sciencearxiv.org

Development drives dynamics of living chiral crystals

Tzer Han Tan, Alexander Mietke, Hugh Higinbotham, Junang Li, Yuchao Chen, Peter J. Foster, Shreyas Gokhale, Jörn Dunkel, Nikta Fakhri. Active crystals are highly ordered structures that emerge from the nonequilibrium self-organization of motile objects, and have been widely studied in synthetic and bacterial active matter. Whether collective crystallization phenomena can occur naturally in groups of autonomously developing multicellular organisms is currently unknown. Here, we show that swimming starfish embryos spontaneously assemble into chiral crystals that span thousands of spinning organisms and persist for tens of hours. Combining experiment, hydrodynamic theory, and simulations, we demonstrate that the formation, dynamics, and dissolution of these living crystals are controlled by the natural development of the embryos. Remarkably, the living chiral crystals exhibit self-sustained oscillations with dynamic signatures recently predicted to appear in odd elastic materials. More generally, our work demonstrates how autonomous morphological development at the single-organism level can control emergent collective nonequilibrium dynamics and symmetry breaking at the macroscale.
ScienceScience Daily

Mutation linked to autism impairs oxytocin-mediated social behavior in mice

Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition involving impaired social abilities, and this makes it a fascinating subject for neuroscientists like Prof. Teiichi Furuichi of the Tokyo University of Science who study the neuroscience of social behavior. Prof. Furuichi and his colleagues have previously worked on developing mouse models of autism to unravel the condition's neurochemical mechanisms, and in a paper recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience, they provide evidence that a genetic mutation associated with autism can impair the release of a peptide called oxytocin that plays an important role in regulating social behavior. This finding promises to broaden our understanding of the neurobiology of social behavior.
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: HP1 shapes embryonic genome architecture

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. In the version of this article initially published, the article that is the subject of the News & Views was not cited in the main text. The citation should have been present in the first paragraph as follows: “Iovino, Giorgetti and colleagues (Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03460-z (2021)) now identify....” The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
ScienceNature.com

Distinct place cell dynamics in CA1 and CA3 encode experience in new environments

When exploring new environments animals form spatial memories that are updated with experience and retrieved upon re-exposure to the same environment. The hippocampus is thought to support these memory processes, but how this is achieved by different subnetworks such as CA1 and CA3 remains unclear. To understand how hippocampal spatial representations emerge and evolve during familiarization, we performed 2-photon calcium imaging in mice running in new virtual environments and compared the trial-to-trial dynamics of place cells in CA1 and CA3 over days. We find that place fields in CA1 emerge rapidly but tend to shift backwards from trial-to-trial and remap upon re-exposure to the environment a day later. In contrast, place fields in CA3 emerge gradually but show more stable trial-to-trial and day-to-day dynamics. These results reflect different roles in CA1 and CA3 in spatial memory processing during familiarization to new environments and constrain the potential mechanisms that support them.
CancerScience Daily

Full-genome CRISPR screen reveals surprising ways neurons survive oxidative stress

When a single gene in a cell is turned on or off, its resulting presence or absence can affect the function and survival of the cell. In a new study appearing May 24 in Nature Neuroscience, UCSF researchers have successfully catalogued this effect in the human neuron by separately toggling each of the 20,000 genes in the human genome.
ScienceNature.com

Running the full human developmental clock in interspecies chimeras using alternative human stem cells with expanded embryonic potential

Human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) can generate specialized cell lineages that have great potential for regenerative therapies and disease modeling. However, the developmental stage of the lineages generated from conventional hPSC cultures in vitro are embryonic in phenotype, and may not possess the cellular maturity necessary for corrective regenerative function in vivo in adult recipients. Here, we present the scientific evidence for how adult human tissues could generate human–animal interspecific chimeras to solve this problem. First, we review the phenotypes of the embryonic lineages differentiated from conventional hPSC in vitro and through organoid technologies and compare their functional relevance to the tissues generated during normal human in utero fetal and adult development. We hypothesize that the developmental incongruence of embryo-stage hPSC-differentiated cells transplanted into a recipient adult host niche is an important mechanism ultimately limiting their utility in cell therapies and adult disease modeling. We propose that this developmental obstacle can be overcome with optimized interspecies chimeras that permit the generation of adult-staged, patient-specific whole organs within animal hosts with human-compatible gestational time-frames. We suggest that achieving this goal may ultimately have to await the derivation of alternative, primitive totipotent-like stem cells with improved embryonic chimera capacities. We review the scientific challenges of deriving alternative human stem cell states with expanded embryonic potential, outline a path forward for conducting this emerging research with appropriate ethical and regulatory oversight, and defend the case of why current federal funding restrictions on this important category of biomedical research should be liberalized.
ScienceScience Daily

Can antibiotics treat human diseases in addition to bacterial infections?

According to researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago, the antibiotics used to treat common bacterial infections, like pneumonia and sinusitis, may also be used to treat human diseases, like cancer. Theoretically, at least. As outlined in a new Nature Communications study, the UIC College of Pharmacy team has shown...
HealthEurekAlert

Storytelling reduces pain and stress, and increases oxytocin in hospitalized children

A new research, carried out by the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) and the Federal University of ABC (UFABC), has shown for the first time that storytelling is capable of providing physiological and emotional benefits to children in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the official scientific journal of the National Academy of Sciences of the U.S. The study was led by Guilherme Brockington, PhD, from UFABC, and Jorge Moll, MD, PhD, from IDOR.
ScienceScience Daily

Non-hallucinogenic psychedelic analog reverses effects of stress in mouse study

A novel compound similar in structure to the psychedelic drug ibogaine, but lacking its toxic and hallucinogenic effects, has been found to rapidly reverse the effects of stress in mice. Researchers found that a single dose of tabernanthalog (TBG) can correct stress-induced behavioral deficits, including anxiety and cognitive inflexibility, and...
Sciencewcregisteronline.com

Scientists identify the key to extending our human lifespan dramatically

The idea that we could extend our lifespan far beyond a century conjures images of humans stored in cryogenic chambers and decapitated heads preserved in jars, kept alive by whirring machines — in other words, science fiction. But if a published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications is anything to...
ScienceNature.com

Transcriptomic and metabolomic joint analysis reveals distinct flavonoid biosynthesis regulation for variegated testa color development in peanut (Arachis hypogaea L.)

Peanut is one of the important oil and economic crops, among which the variegated testa peanut is a unique member. The molecular mechanisms underlying the pigment synthesis in variegated testa are still unclear. Differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in the flavonoid metabolism pathway in pigmented areas indicated that there were 27 DEGs highly related to the synthesis of variegated testa color among 1,050 DEGs. Of these 27, 13 were up-regulated and 14 were down-regulated, including 3 PALs, 1 C4H, 2 CHSs, 1 F3H, 1 F3'H, 2 DFRs, 2 LARs, 2 IAAs, 4 bHLHs, and 9 MYBs. GO (Gene Ontology) analysis indicated that DEGs were similarly enriched in three branches. KEGG (Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes) analysis suggested flavonoid biosynthesis is the most direct metabolic pathway for the synthesis of testa variegation. The liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC–MS/MS) results showed that cyanidin and delphinidin were the primary metabolites that caused the color differences between the pigmented and the non-pigmented areas. Through the verification of 20 DEGs via qPCR, the results were consistent with transcriptome sequencing in four comparison groups. The results in this study lay the foundation for revealing the molecular regulation mechanisms of flavonoid synthesis in variegated testa peanut.
ScienceNature.com

Whole brain functional recordings at cellular resolution in zebrafish larvae with 3D scanning multiphoton microscopy

Optical recordings of neuronal activity at cellular resolution represent an invaluable tool to investigate brain mechanisms. Zebrafish larvae is one of the few model organisms where, using fluorescence-based reporters of the cell activity, it is possible to optically reconstruct the neuronal dynamics across the whole brain. Typically, leveraging the reduced light scattering, methods like lightsheet, structured illumination, and light-field microscopy use spatially extended excitation profiles to detect in parallel activity signals from multiple cells. Here, we present an alternative design for whole brain imaging based on sequential 3D point-scanning excitation. Our approach relies on a multiphoton microscope integrating an electrically tunable lens. We first apply our approach, adopting the GCaMP6s activity reporter, to detect functional responses from retinal ganglion cells (RGC) arborization fields at different depths within the zebrafish larva midbrain. Then, in larvae expressing a nuclear localized GCaMP6s, we recorded whole brain activity with cellular resolution. Adopting a semi-automatic cell segmentation, this allowed reconstructing the activity from up to 52,000 individual neurons across the brain. In conclusion, this design can easily retrofit existing imaging systems and represents a compact, versatile and reliable tool to investigate neuronal activity across the larva brain at high resolution.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Regular physical activity linked to better organized preteen brains

Regular physical activity has positive effects on children's developing brain circuits, finds a Boston Children's Hospital study using neuroimaging data from nearly 6,000 early adolescents. Physical activity of any kind was associated with more efficiently organized, flexible, and robust brain networks, the researchers found. The more physical activity, the more "fit" the brain.
ScienceNewswise

Research Uncovers How ‘Non-professional’ Cells Can Trigger Immune Response

Newswise — Included in the vast fallout stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists are paying closer attention to microbial infections and how life forms defend against attacks from pathogens. Research led by University of California San Diego scientists has shed new light on the complex dynamics involved in how organisms...
Sciencealbuquerqueexpress.com

Study on sequencing to detect SARS-CoV-2

Vienna [Austria], May 25 (ANI): During the pandemic, it is extremely critical to detect the virus at the beginning stage, and in a move to achieve the same a team of researchers at the Vienna BioCenter designed a testing protocol for SARS-CoV-2 that can process tens of thousands of samples in less than 48 hours.
HealthGenomeWeb

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Study Explores Role of DNA Methylation in Outcomes, Treatment

NEW YORK – Researchers in Europe studied the association between DNA methylation status in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients and clinical outcomes and found a patient subgroup with high hypermethylation that may benefit from a targeted therapy. In their study, published Wednesday in Science Translational Medicine, the researchers conducted genome-wide...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

CRISPRi/CRISPRa Screens Reveal Neuron-Specific Pathways That May Lead to Dementia

By integrating CRISPR-based functional genomics and stem cell technology, researchers based at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), have uncovered pathways that control the neuronal response to chronic oxidative stress, which is implicated in neurodegenerative diseases. The researchers, led by Martin Kampmann, PhD, associate professor at UCSF, determined how individual genes in human-stem-cell-generated neurons could, upon inactivation or activation, affect the ability of the neurons to cope with toxic, oxygen-containing molecules.