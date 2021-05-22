Oxytocin-vasopressin circuit has distinct dynamics throughout embryonic development

Tzer Han Tan, Alexander Mietke, Hugh Higinbotham, Junang Li, Yuchao Chen, Peter J. Foster, Shreyas Gokhale, Jörn Dunkel, Nikta Fakhri. Active crystals are highly ordered structures that emerge from the nonequilibrium self-organization of motile objects, and have been widely studied in synthetic and bacterial active matter. Whether collective crystallization phenomena can occur naturally in groups of autonomously developing multicellular organisms is currently unknown. Here, we show that swimming starfish embryos spontaneously assemble into chiral crystals that span thousands of spinning organisms and persist for tens of hours. Combining experiment, hydrodynamic theory, and simulations, we demonstrate that the formation, dynamics, and dissolution of these living crystals are controlled by the natural development of the embryos. Remarkably, the living chiral crystals exhibit self-sustained oscillations with dynamic signatures recently predicted to appear in odd elastic materials. More generally, our work demonstrates how autonomous morphological development at the single-organism level can control emergent collective nonequilibrium dynamics and symmetry breaking at the macroscale.