Tribute to Dad: Ex-Berry to honor father with 26-mile run Sunday

It would be safe to say that Dechlyn Sheffer is not a fan of running. In fact, you could say that he despises the thought of having anything to do with it at all. But, despite his feelings about the sport, the 24-year-old Cranberry High School graduate has been lacing up his shoes and hitting the pavement in order to honor his father, Rod Sheffer, who has been fighting a courageous battle with a rare type of leukemia (blood cancer), since 2004.