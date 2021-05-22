newsbreak-logo
Area athletes win 11 titles at D-9 track championships

 5 days ago

BROOKVILLE - A total of 10 area athletes claimed 11 District 9 Class 2A track and field titles after the championship meet was held on Friday night at Brookville High School. Six area boys took home gold medals with Keystone's Koby Buzard leading the way with D-9 crowns in both the 800 and 1,600 runs. Cranberry's Cameron Russell (triple jump), Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Tanner Merwin (long jump), Union's Hayden Smith (high jump) and Redbank Valley's Cam Wagner (discus) will also advance to next weekend's PIAA Championships at Shippensburg University after winning their respective events. The top two athletes in each event, plus anyone matching or exceeding the state-qualifying standard, also punched their tickets to the state meet.

