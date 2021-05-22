Area athletes win 11 titles at D-9 track championships

Eventually, the Brookville Lady Raiders softball team will get busy. If they’re allowed, that is. Next week’s schedule has six games lined up. Friday, the 2-2 Lady Raiders host Moniteau in a game that was originally scheduled for Monday. Tuesday’s rainout at home against Brockway was rescheduled for May 20. Monday, the Lady Raiders play a doubleheader at DuBois then play at home Tuesday and Wednesday against Punxsutawney and St. Marys. Next Saturday, they play twice at the Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament. The last time Brookville was able to get on the field for a game came last Thursday when it rallied past Karns City, 7-4, at Northside Field. … The Brookville Area High School baseball team will go into the final weekend of April with a 1-3 record. Obviously, weather has had a huge hand in the few number of games played. … Tuesday, the Raiders were supposed to host Punxsutawney at McKinley Field, but wet conditions forced the game to be switched to Punxsutawney. However, late afternoon rain postponed the game anyway. … Brookville Lanes longtime manager Mike Dusch was recently inducted into the Allegheny Mountain Bowling Association’s Hall of Fame in its annual banquet at the Clarion Hotel on April 9. Dusch has been employed by the Lanes for 32 years and he’s managed there since 1984. He’s been involved in the youth bowling program for many years and he’s currently bowling in the Sunday Night Mixed league while subbing in the Tri-County and Classic leagues during the week. He’s rolled four 300 games and his sons Austin, Corey and Brady are all standout bowlers as well.