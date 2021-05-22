ICOSA Collective presents "Elements of Expression" opening reception

New Ravenna, America’s premier designer and manufacturer of mosaics for both residential and commercial installations, is pleased to present the Gracie collection in collaboration with Gracie, makers of handpainted wallpaper since 1898. Five Gracie designs were selected for interpretation into glass mosaics. The designs were chosen to represent international historic themes, from Roman and Chinese antiquity to the late Japanese Edo period, and French Art Deco. Linda’s Garden was inspired by an ancient frescoed Roman villa Linda Gracie admired on her travels to Italy. Blythedunes was originally based on rare antique Chinese wallpaper. Wave and Blossom has a precedent in18th century Japanese stylized stream and plum blossom imagery. Waves represents the Gracie family’s love of the ocean and is influenced by a 17th-century handpainted Japanese screen of the tumultuous sea. French Deco is an elegant motif of trees drawn from the work of eminent Parisian designer, Armand-Albert Rateau. The silver leaf used in the wallpaper was replicated with antiqued mirror in the New Ravenna mosaic.