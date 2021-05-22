Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club presents Virtual Concert Fundraiser featuring Jo James and the Reverent Few
Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Austin Cosmpolitan Rotary Club will present an evening of music, featuring artists Jo James and The Reverent Few. All proceeds benefit the Austin Cosmopolitan Rotary Club's Biblibobus project. The mobile library will make its way to rural areas in Madagascar offering access to books and internet for youth.austin.culturemap.com