FLIR Deal Gives Teledyne Comprehensive Unmanned Systems Portfolio

The face of global warfare is constantly changing with the innovation of newer technologies. The demand for night vision goggles have risen to a peak owing to the increasing need for night surveillance. Pertaining to this fact, several defense equipment contractors are innovating robust systems and thermal imaging is one of the attractive technologies. The demand for thermal imaging among the land forces (army), naval forces, as well as air forces is anticipated to surge over the year, thereby, catalyzing the military thermal imaging market in the coming years.