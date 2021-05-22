newsbreak-logo
Austin Classical Guitar presents 30th Season Finale

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Austin Classical Guitar's 30th season finale is an energetic celebration of Spring. An orchestra of young guitarists from all over Texas will premiere new arrangements by living Black American composers, and the Texas Guitar Quartet will be performing live from the AISD Performing Arts Center.

austin.culturemap.com
