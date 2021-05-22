Austin Classical Guitar presents 30th Season Finale

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Challenging, adversity and difficult are not only just synonymous to each other, but are accurate depictions to how the last 18-months have been for everyone as we have learned to navigate throughout the pandemic. This fact in particular really hit the small businesses, theatre, art, sports anything that required physical and social interaction. Though things are looking positive as we approach the summer months, we still have a long way to go on our road to recovery.