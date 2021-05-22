newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

On This Day: Tornado kills more than 150 in Joplin, Mo.

By UPI Staff
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rdcW_0a7nDGNZ00
An aerial view shows the destruction of residential neighborhoods in Joplin, Mo., after a tornado passed through May 22, 2011. File Photo by Tom Uhlenbrock/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1868, seven members of the Reno gang stole $98,000 from a railway car at Marshfield, Ind. It was the original "Great Train Robbery."

In 1972, Richard Nixon became the first U.S president to visit Moscow.

In 1987, a tornado flattened Saragosa, Texas, population 185, killing 29 residents and injuring 121.

In 1990, South Yemen and North Yemen united, forming the new Yemeni Arab Republic.

In 1992, Johnny Carson ended his nearly 30-year career as host of The Tonight Show.

In 2002, authorities in Birmingham, Ala., convicted a fourth suspect in a 1963 church bombing that killed four black girls. Bobby Frank Cherry, 71, a former Ku Klux Klansman, was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2003, Annika Sorenstam became the first woman in 59 years to compete in a PGA event but her 5-over-par 145 through two rounds of the Bank of America Colonial tournament failed to make the cut.

In 2011, the deadliest tornado to strike the United States in half a century roared into the heart of Joplin, Mo., with winds of 200 mph. It killed nearly 160 people, injured about 1,100 others and destroyed nearly one-third of the city. Damage was estimated in the $3 billion range.

In 2015, voters in Ireland overwhelmingly approved a measure to allow civil same-sex marriage, making it the first nation in the world to legalize gay unions through a popular vote.

In 2017, a suicide bomber killed 22 people attending an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. More than 500 people sustained injuries.

In 2020, at least 76 people died in a fiery crash of Pakistan International Airlines Flight PK-8303 near Karachi's Jinnah International Airport.

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
112K+
Followers
32K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Carson
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Ireland#South Yemen#Extreme Weather#Ala#Ind#Black Girls#Pga#Winds#Marshfield#North Yemen#Birmingham#Bombing#On This Day#Suspect#Arab Republic#Moscow#Manchester#England#Mo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
San Jose, CACNN

Here's what we know about the San Jose rail yard shooting

(CNN) — At least eight people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a public transit rail yard in San Jose, California, Wednesday morning. The gunman is dead, according to Deputy Russell Davis of the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Police also received information about explosive devices inside the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP gambles with Pelosi in opposing Jan. 6 commission

Republicans are lining up to block the creation of an independent panel to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. But the strategy is not without risks. While sinking the commission would satisfy the Republicans' short-term objective of appeasing former President Trump , it would almost certainly prompt Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to launch a special investigation of her own — one that could play to the long-term advantage of Democrats heading into the 2022 midterms.