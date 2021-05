Kathryn Stepp of Wellington High School, daughter of Ruffin and Melanie Stepp, is a winner in the annual Washington Crossing Foundation National Scholarship Competition. The prestigious awards are granted to high school seniors for the best all-around presentations, including an explanation of why they are planning careers in government service. The foundation noted that these winners represent the most talented and accomplished young leaders, and that it is these young men and women who are dedicating themselves to public service. The nonprofit foundation has awarded $95,000 this year to 41 students across 22 states and two countries.