On Friday, April 30, the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County delivered pallets of hand sanitizer and cases of masks to district-operated Title 1 schools in the western region, including Royal Palm Beach High School. Joining the foundation was School Board Member Marcia Andrews of District 6. With the delivery, the Education Foundation surpassed the milestone of distributing $1 million in free school supplies and classroom resources this school year alone, through its signature program, Red Apple Supplies.