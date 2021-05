Bartow, Fla. (May 25, 2021) – The North Central Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 31 for Memorial Day. The landfill will re-open, Tuesday,. Since Monday falls on a holiday, residential curbside collection services will be delayed one-day. Collection services scheduled for Monday, May 31, will take place on Tuesday; Tuesday services will take place on Wednesday and so on. Friday services will take place on Saturday. The one-day delay will occur for each day of the week following the holiday.