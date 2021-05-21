newsbreak-logo
Rob Lowe celebrates over three decades of sobriety while hosting 'Ellen'

By Corrina Allen
etalk.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best thing about Rob Lowe is the way his sons troll him on Instagram. The second best thing about him is how candid he is when it comes to talking about his past struggles with substance abuse and the road he’s taken to sobriety — one he’s been on for 31 years.

