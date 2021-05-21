Rob Lowe celebrates over three decades of sobriety while hosting 'Ellen'

After nearly 20 years on air bringing laughter and joyful interviews to viewers. Ellen has announced that this upcoming season, the show’s 19th season, will be her last. Having filmed beyond 3,000 shows and having done over 2,000 celebrity interviews. She has become one of the most recognizable faces in all of Daytime TV. Tickets to her shows tappings sell out months in advance and her holiday segment “12 Days of Giveaways,” is a crowd favorite that has many hoping for a chance to be in the audience when she presents gifts. Now, Ellen is saying goodbye to the show that made her a household name and embarking on a new journey with HBO Max.