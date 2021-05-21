newsbreak-logo
College Sports

Family Feud Podcast: USC football's transfer portal trading

By Shotgun Spratling
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inmates are running the asylum this week as Shotgun Spratling and Chris Trevino are flying solo without Keely Eure for this episode of the Family Feud Podcast. In this week's edition, the 'Helium Boys' duo of Shotgun and Chris are breaking down the latest USC transfer portal developments, including the commitment of former Auburn safety Chris Thompson Jr. and the loss of senior running back Stephen Carr to Indiana. They discuss how Thompson fits in and that yet another product of the Lone Star State is joining the roster of the West Texas Trojans.

