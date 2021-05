Rappahannock County Public Schools is pleased to announce that Mr. Carlos Dwight Seward has been appointed as the next principal of Rappahannock County High School (RCHS). Mr. Seward brings a variety of experience to the role of RCHS principal. He has served as an assistant principal at Eastern View High School in Culpeper County for the last four years. Beginning his career in education as a high school history teacher in Virginia Beach City Public Schools, he quickly became a leader among his peers serving as the social studies department chair and curriculum leader. Additionally, he has served as International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program (IB-MYP) coordinator, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) coordinator, and dean of students, in Alexandria City Public Schools; and served as a middle school social studies teacher and grade-level chairperson in Henrico County Public Schools.