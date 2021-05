The annual Wiseman Track Meet was held in Torrington on Friday with some breezy conditions and a weather delay thrown in. For the girls, the star of the show was Cheyenne East freshman Talia Morris. She won the 100-meter dash in 12.31, the 200 in 25.98, the long jump with a leap of 18-7, and the triple jump, going 36-8. You don't see too many meets in which there was a 40 point winner but Morris was spectacular. In the rest of the girl's sprints, Sydney Morrill of Cheyenne Central took the 400 in 59.98.