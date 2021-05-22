newsbreak-logo
My new obsession is the oldest in the book: the Great British weather

By Bryony Gordon
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI want to write about the weather. Of course I do, I’m British. Like all the things I have absolutely no power over – Covid, Brexit, Boris Johnson’s wallpaper – I find that talking about the subject endlessly allows me to maintain the illusion that I can somehow control what happens to it. My husband says this is madness, but he has been with me for ten years and by this point I don’t know what else he expects. Sane, rational discussion? Measured acceptance? My calendar tells me it is May but my window tells me it is November, and I’m damned if I am going to just put on a scarf and woollen hat and shrug my cagoule-clad shoulders as if all is well.

