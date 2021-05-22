Rutgers continues strong offensive line haul in class of 2022
Rutgers has continued to take advantage of a strong class of 2022 offensive line crop in the state of New Jersey as the staff added the commitment of the state’s top-ranked prospect at the position in Jacob Allen on Thursday night. After a heavy emphasis on building depth along the defensive line in the class of 2021, putting together a group that will keep the signal-caller of the future, Gavin Wimsatt, upright was the main priority for the Scarlet Knights coaching staff in the class of 2022.247sports.com