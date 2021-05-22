newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rutgers continues strong offensive line haul in class of 2022

By Shawn Brown
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRutgers has continued to take advantage of a strong class of 2022 offensive line crop in the state of New Jersey as the staff added the commitment of the state’s top-ranked prospect at the position in Jacob Allen on Thursday night. After a heavy emphasis on building depth along the defensive line in the class of 2021, putting together a group that will keep the signal-caller of the future, Gavin Wimsatt, upright was the main priority for the Scarlet Knights coaching staff in the class of 2022.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
204K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Games#American Football#Offensive Line Coach#Defensive Line#Rutgers Football#Penn State Football#Football Season#The Scarlet Knights#The Hun School#Big Ten#Offensive Performance#Game#Recruiting Relationships#Coaching Staff#Coach Aurich#Northern Valley Demarest#Hudson Catholic Prospect#Pickerington Central#Brooklyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Penn State Football eyeing strong running back haul

Running back continues to be a position of strength for James Franklin and Penn State Football recruiting’s efforts, including in the 2022 cycle. Penn State Football’s 2022 class is off to a hot start, and has the makings of one of the best during James Franklin’s tenure. If it is...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Talking Transfers, Notre Dame Offensive Line Past and Present

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we talk about the recent transfers out of Notre Dame before we take a full dive into the Notre Dame offensive line, past and present. 1:22 - We kick things off by talking about Jordan Johnson's decision to transfer to UCF. It was a curious decision for Johnson, but I also discuss why I'm in favor of transfer going to Group of 5 schools instead of going to another Power 5 program.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Purdue transfer tracker: Offensive line

The transfer portal has been hopping this offseason. Purdue has benefited from the portal, bringing in nine transfers since the end of the 2020 season: five on defense, two on offense and two on special teams. The deadline for players in the portal to transfer to other schools and play...
Saint Louis, MOprepredzone.com

NFF Showcase: Class of 2023 offensive standouts

The National Football Foundation Showcase on Saturday in St. Louis attracted dozens of football prospects from throughout Missouri, Illinois and even a pair from Wisconsin. We are taking a look at some of the top performers this week. We previously highlighted a few players from the Class of 2022 who stood out (links at the bottom of the page) and now we’re turning our attention to the Class of 2023.
College Sportsobnug.com

Revisiting the Boise State 2017 Class Part Three: Offensive Line

Welcome to a fun off-season series that Drew (moi), Zach, and Mike (both of MWCConnection) are rolling out for your viewing enjoyment (hopefully). Back in February, excitement was at an all time high for fans and coaches alike as the 2021 class was officially signed. Like every year, fans often tout a class as potentially one of the best on paper. However, once players get on campus and actually on the field, the true story begins to reveal itself. It can often take years for a class to truly be judged as the impact of many players won’t be seen for a few seasons. That being said, this series will aim to revisit and evaluate Boise State’s 2017 class. There has now been enough time that many members of the class have either left or are entering their final seasons, which means players are able to be looked at for their production (or lack thereof) rather than projection and hype.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texas A&M Football: Early offensive line projection for 2021-22

The Texas A&M Football team is actually returning a large amount of talent all over the field. With most of the defense remaining intact from a legendary 2020 season, the Aggies should be competitive once again when fall rolls around. But there’s one extremely important position group that will be...
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame Football: Irish reloading along the offensive line

The Notre Dame Football program lost four starters along the offensive line this offseason, but have reloaded with another talented group. During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Notre Dame Football program sure lost a lot of talent up front along the offensive line. Starting with left tackle Liam Eichenberg, who was the first Irish player off the board at No. 42 to the Miami Dolphins, the program saw three starting offensive linemen from a year ago get selected in the first four rounds of the draft.
NFLhammerandrails.com

Purdue Football: The Offensive Line

The Purdue Offensive Line has been less than impressive since Coach Brohm’s opening 2017 season at Purdue. That 2017 Offensive Line, lead by Kirk Barron, Dave Steinmetz and others, was easily his best since he has been at Purdue. The 2021 offensive line should make a huge step forward from...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs’ Offensive Futility Continues at Maddening Pace

You’ve witnessed enough already, so I’m going to avoid belaboring the point any more than necessary here. The Cubs have been inconsistent this season, to say the least, but the degree to which the pendulum has swung is pretty shocking. That’s because, unlike the predictable arc of a fine timepiece, they have bounced maddeningly between double digits and complete futility.
NFLScarlet Nation

Spring Look Back: Offensive Line

WHAT WE LEARNED: Despite inexperience, NU has a Big Ten o-line. It's taken four years of recruiting and development, but Nebraska's offensive line is finally near the point head coach Scott Frost said it needed to be during his first season in Lincoln. There's no player with senior eligibility in...
NFLYardbarker

Eagles will be hoping that their offensive line is back to its best in 2021

Last season was a forgettable one for the Philadelphia Eagles. Injuries ravished the already aging roster, depleting the team’s depth in the process, especially along the offensive line. Throughout their frenzied 4-11-1 season, the Eagles were forced to deploy 14 different offensive line combinations. Projected starters Brandon Brooks and Andre...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Sam Mustipher may be the key to Bears offensive line

Third-year offensive lineman Sam Mustipher spent his rookie season on the Chicago Bears practice squad in 2019, and he could be one of the key determining factors that goes into how the offensive line looks this season. How's that for evolution as a player? Mustipher was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, and when the Bears signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019 -- along with fellow Fighting Irish standout Alex Bars -- the team wasn't quite sure what it was getting. As it happens, Mustipher might be Chicago's starting center for the foreseeable future. Then again, he may not.
NFLYardbarker

Falcons Post-Draft Roster Breakdown: Offensive Line

This is the fifth installment of a comprehensive positional roster breakdown for the Falcons following April’s draft — moving on from quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Today, we will analyze the machine that makes Arthur Smith’s offense go — the offensive line. Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is widely considered one of the best in the business, and he’ll need to be considering Atlanta’s relatively young and inexperienced group. For this offense to reach its potential with all the weapons at Matt Ryan’s disposal, the offensive line will have to protect the quarterback and open up running lanes for the running backs. There are currently 16 rostered offensive linemen, but I expect the Falcons to keep nine or ten on the final 53-man roster.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

WATCH: Where Are Nebraska’s Offensive Line Recruits?

It was a question that came up during a recent Hail Varsity Radio show, noting that there is a lot of talk on quarterbacks and wide receivers but not much on the offensive line. Is that something to keep an eye on? Hail Varsity recruiting analyst Greg Smith tackles the topic alongside deputy editor Erin Sorensen, discussing the depth on Nebraska’s offensive line and how that’s affecting the recruitment of the position for the 2022 class.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Former Walk-On Leads Iowa Offensive Line

After starting his Iowa career as a walk-on Kyler Schott is one of the veterans on an offensive line that will have several new faces next season. The former North Linn standout has started games at both guard spots the last two seasons and earned a scholarship prior to the 2020 season. He and center Tyler Linderbaum are the most experienced offensive linemen.