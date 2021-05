The primary job of a leadoff batter is to get on base, and Mark Canha is coming through by any means necessary. Canha was hit by a pitch on Sunday for the seventh time already in 28 games this season, a total that leads the majors so far. But on a grander scale, it was the 60th HBP of his career, spent entirely wearing green-and-gold, and that sets an all-time Oakland A’s record.