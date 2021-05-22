newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Friday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson is looking like the Mickelson of old at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old ran off five birdies for a 69 and shared the lead with Louis Oosthuizen after two rounds at Kiawah Island. Mickelson and Oosthuizen were at 5-under 139, the highest 36-hole...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Nani
Person
Ja Morant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#International Soccer#American Soccer#New York Red Bulls#Major League Soccer#Ap#Nba San Francisco#Memphis#Western Conference#Major League Baseball#Era#Nhl Toronto#Toronto Maple Leafs#The Vancouver Canucks#Green#The North Division#Olympics Tokyo#Ioc#Mlb#Super League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
University of Connecticut
News Break
Soccer
News Break
NFL
News Break
FIFA
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

UNDATED (AP) — A pair of streaks ended as the Kansas City Royals took the opener of their doubleheader with the White Sox in Chicago. Salvador Perez belted a three-run homer and Michael A. Taylor had a two-run drive as the Royals dumped the White Sox, 6-2. The Royals had dropped 11 in a row before ending the White Sox’s six-game winning streak.
Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is officially playing his hometown U.S. Open. The USGA announced Friday that it had extended a special exemption to Phil Mickelson for the June 17-20 championship at Torrey Pines in Mickelson's native San Diego, and that Mickelson had accepted the invite. “Winning the U.S. Open has been a...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
NFLPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson inspires sports world after PGA Championship win

Phil Mickelson is once again the talk of the golf world. Almost a year ago, he turned 50 and soon after made his PGA TOUR Champions debut at the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National and won in impressive fashion. He also won his second start at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in a final round duel with Mike Weir. But that was back in late October 2020.
Sportswamc.org

#SportsReport: Mickelson Wins PGA Championship; Bruins Beat Capitals

Phil Mickelson has become the oldest major champion by surviving a somewhat chaotic final round at the PGA Championship. The 50-year-old Mickelson squandered most of a five-stroke lead on the back nine before finishing two strokes ahead of Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen at Kiawah Island. Mickelson closed with a...
GolfPGA Tour

Phil Mickelson earns 2021 PGA Championship victory, qualifies for 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii – Winning on the PGA TOUR is the only way to qualify for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Courtesy of their recent victories, Phil Mickelson, K.H. Lee, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and Stewart Cink became the latest players to qualify for the champions-only event and join 16 other TOUR winners this calendar year on Maui when the 2022 event returns to The Plantation Course at Kapalua in January.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Mickelson Gets Exemption Into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is a U.S. Open victory short of the Career Grand Slam, but wasn’t qualified to play in the 121st version of our national championship near his home on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla on June 17-20. However, Mickelson has received and accepted a special...
GolfNew York Post

PGA CEO apologizes to Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka for fan mayhem at PGA Championship

The swarming crowds at the PGA Championship had the potential to put a sour note on a splendid sports moment. As the final group of Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka walked towards the 18th green at Kiawah Island, they were engulfed by fans wanting to be part of Mickelson’s historic moment. One fan grabbed Mickelson by the shoulders, while Koepka feared for his surgically-repaired knee.
GolfNew York Post

Tiger Woods congratulates ‘truly inspirational’ Phil Mickelson after PGA win

Phil Mickelson is an inspiration to everyone – including Tiger Woods. Woods tweeted after Mickelson became the oldest major winner in the history of golf Sunday, winning the PGA Championship by two strokes over Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka. “Truly inspirational to see @PhilMickelson do it again at 50 years...
San Diego, CAGolf Digest

Chris Riley, Phil Mickelson and the rebirth of a college golf team

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods had good reasons to deem Chris Riley a worthy friend back in their more innocent days on the Southern California junior golf circuit. With his strawberry blond hair and impish nature, Riley seemingly approached life as a carefree Leprechaun, and he was the release valve to Woods’ pressure-cooker existence. Born two years apart and traveling parallel paths that included a Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and more than a dozen majors, Riley could make Tiger smile, even laugh, with his goofy observations and endless repertoire of innocuous questions.
GolfNew York Post

Insane Phil Mickelson crowd frustrates Brooks Koepka: ‘No one really gave a s–t’

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — Brooks Koepka had already lost the golf tournament. Now, he was trying to protect his surgically repaired knee. As mayhem ensued on the 72nd hole Sunday, and with security losing control of the masses as thousands of spectators stormed the 18th fairway celebrating Phil Mickelson’s historic victory, Koepka was lost in the mob along with his caddie, Rickie Elliott, for several moments before finally breaking out of the pack to safety.
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson enters Bryson-Brooks Twitter feud in hilarious fashion

A third wheel has now entered the Brooks Koepka vs. Bryson DeChambeau rivalry: Phil Mickelson. No, Mickelson doesn’t seem to have a beef with anyone, but Lefty sure does like to stir the pot, which is what he did on Wednesday. First, let’s rewind to Monday, when a video featuring...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Brooks Koepka FUMING over Phil Mickelson's SEA OF FANS on 18 at US PGA

It was like a scene from out of East Lake when Tiger Woods strolled to glory at the 2018 Tour Championship, as Phil Mickelson's legion of fans stormed the 18th fairway to march with their man to a record-breaking victory at the US PGA Championship. Only joint runner-up Brooks Koepka,...
GolfGolf.com

Phil Mickelson net worth: Lefty’s career earnings, sponsors and more

Phil Mickelson is playing for a major payday and major title come Sunday at the 2021 PGA Championship. Mickelson is the 54-hole leader at seven under and leads Brooks Koepka by one. The Ocean Course winner will take home $2.16 million, although the runner-up still pockets $1.3 million. For Mickelson,...