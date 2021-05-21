newsbreak-logo
Sigma fp L First Shots: Sample images from Sigma’s mini-but-mighty 61MP full-frame camera

By William Brawley
The Imaging Resource!
In the camera space, Sigma has always been one to forge its own path and experiment with unique and unconventional form factors and designs as well as sensor types. That tradition continues with their teeny-tiny 'fp' mirrorless camera. (Even the model name is small!) Sigma debuted the first fp camera back in 2019, with the camera sporting a 24.6-megapixel full-frame Bayer sensor and a contrast-detect AF system. For those who want more resolving power and improved focusing performance, the recent Sigma fp L aims to address these concerns.

www.imaging-resource.com
