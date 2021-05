Cascade’s high-flying soccer team ran into a wall of huge proportions last week and dropped matches at West Liberty, April 27, 10-0, and to Mid-Prairie, April 30, 3-0. In the first game, West Liberty scored seven first-half goals and ended the game via Mercy Rule midway through the second. Their Jahsiah Galvan accounted for three of the goals, two assists and three shots on goal. The win made it six straight for the team, outscoring their opponents 33-2 in the process, and handed the Cougars their first loss for the fledgling program.