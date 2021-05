When TVA finished their project of building dams for erosion and flood control of the mighty Tennessee River, the sport of fishing exploded. The area below Guntersville Dam was chosen for one of the first TVA fishing camps. TVA cleared land and erected a building on the north bank of the Tennessee River just below the dam for such a camp. In order to develop the project, TVA chose Quintus Donovan "Dono" Taylor as manager. The exact date that he began to manage the camp is know known, but it was probably early 1940.