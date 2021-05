If you have walked the nature trail at SaddleBrooke Ranch in the past few months, you’ve likely seen a barren section of land transform into a fenced collection of raised beds, a shaded area with tables and benches, potting tables, and an oversized shed on the property. The community garden opened in mid-February and has since leased two-thirds of the garden spaces available to SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. Seeds have begun to sprout, plants have begun to grow, and garden boxes have taken on personalities with trellises, colorful totems, vegetables, and herbs.