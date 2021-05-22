newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Six Leadership Lessons Startups can Learn from the Jungle

By Sreedhar Bevara
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Welcome to the jungle. Here, the survival of the fittest is the ultimate truth. The weaker or lesser alert animal gets eaten in what is considered a natural food chain. Just that simple. The jungle teaches us lessons that are timelessly closer to the competitive life elsewhere.

www.entrepreneur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venomous Snake#The Jungle#Africa#Strategic Leadership#Real Things#Important Things#Wild Things#Show Business#Entrepreneur Media#Entrepreneur India#Eagle#Entrepreneur Contributors#Survival#Kids#Shaky Mindsets#Elephants#Courage#Corporates#Natural Food#Sensory Abilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economybizjournals

15 leaders share invaluable lessons they’ve learned from their employees

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Most leaders see themselves as a source of knowledge and answers for their team members, but sometimes the lessons travel in the other direction. Leaders can gain invaluable insight and knowledge from their employees, who may have different work and life experiences, skills, and insights.
Technologytechgig.com

#InternationalHRDay: Top lessons to learn from Tech HRs

Top lessons of the HRs of the IT industry that is trying to help the employees amid the second wave of the pandemic. Pandemic has been very difficult on the employees and even more on the Human Resources that are giving their best. However, the tech industry faced a lot of impact amid the pandemic. But how the HRs have managed to help the IT professionals?
Economytowardsdatascience.com

Lessons Learned from My First 1.5 Years in Industry

Unanticipated aspects of working in the tech industry from a bootcamp graduate. In this article, I share the top 3 things that I learned about working in the tech industry as a boot camp graduate. My first year and a half in industry was rough. After toiling and hustling to break into a new tech career, the work place became a wild jungle for me. I struggled with anxiety and health issues, which were exacerbated by stress and a poor work environment (lighting/air/noise pollution).
MilitaryThrive Global

Life and Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Military Experience: “The best approach is to take a healthy dose of humility, admit you have a lot to learn, and lean on the skill set of your team.” With Karl Siebrecht and Marco Derhy

As part of my series about “Life and Leadership Lessons Learned In The Military” I had the pleasure of interviewing Karl Siebrecht, FLEXE Co-Founder and CEO. Karl is a seasoned technology executive, with leadership experience in both startups and large, global corporations. Prior to co-founding FLEXE, Karl was CEO of AdReady, a Seattle-based advertising technology company. He is also a founding Board member of EnergySavvy, a SaaS-based solution for energy efficiency management. Previously, Karl was President of Atlas at aQuantive where he helped lead the sale to Microsoft for $6.6B. Earlier in his career, he was a Manager at Bain & Company in Boston and a Special Ops Diving Officer in the US Navy. He holds an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business and a BA in Economics from Duke.
TechnologyUNICEF

Reimagining Digital Learning: Lessons from the Learning Passport in Timor-Leste

When the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools worldwide governments rapidly worked to deploy remote learning to continue education. 9 in 10 countries around the world used online learning platforms to support children’s learning in 2020. However, understanding of how students, especially those from marginalized households in remote areas, can access, use, and learn from digital platforms is limited. As schools reopen, digital learning is here to stay, both as a tool to support teaching and learning in the classroom and outside of it. Thus, it is imperative that we continue to learn more about what makes digital platforms work to improve learning and how they can be delivered to effectively support children and teachers, especially in vulnerable situations.
Economysmartmeetings.com

Lessons Learned from a Marathon SITE Fundraiser Showcase

Editor’s Note: As part of Back Light, a series of articles sharing illuminating insider observations, we asked Tahira Endean, head of events with SITE Global to share the decision-making process behind last month’s SITE NITE all NITE and the lessons learned. Why SITE NITE all NITE?. When IMEX Frankfurt was...
Food & Drinksgadventures.com

Foods to try: breakfast around the world

Whether your day begins with a thick stack of syrup-drenched waffles, a plate of hummus and veggies, or a bowl of spicy and tangy Choley puri, breakfast around the world is personal and unique to each culture and person. Travel brings us in touch with local flavour including delicious regional breakfast traditions. Let’s take a look at some unique breakfasts from around the globe.
DrinksThe Daily Meal

A Beginner's Guide to Sustainable Wine Drinking

As the market for earth-friendly wines continues to grow, labels like “organic,” “biodynamic,” “vegan” and even “bee-friendly” vie for consumer’s attention and their dime. But what does each one mean and are they really better than the conventional bottles of wine we’ve come to love? With the help of Gérard Bertrand, renowned French winemaker and trailblazer in sustainable wines, we break it down for you.
Recipesourcommunitynow.com

New to Asian Food? Here's What to Expect From Different Types of Cuisine

Asian dining in America has expanded a lot beyond Panda Express, and with good reason: Asia boasts incredibly diverse, incredibly delicious culinary traditions that have only grown in vibrancy since expanding to tables across the world over the last century. There are still plenty of diners in the US that can't tell shumai from green shrimp curry with that in mind. To that end, we have put together a quick primer on different types of Asian food, along with the things that make each country's cooking unique.
Worcester, MAMetroWest Daily News

Off the vine: Don’t overlook the wines of Israel

Wine-making in Israel has been going on since biblical times and yet the region doesn’t receive much in the way of attention. Israeli wine production is carried on by hundreds of wineries, ranging from small boutique enterprises to large high-volume producers. All of which translates into roughly 10 million bottles per year. So as you can see, the country does indeed have a vibrant wine culture.
Food & Drinksadvancedmixology.com

The Ultimate Guide To Wine Making Additives & Chemicals

Are you wondering what wine making additives to use in your homemade wine? Or maybe you just want to know the wine’s components and chemicals. We will tackle all these winemaking questions in this article. There are two main types of wine making additives - common and corrective. Common additives...
Health ServicesKevinMD.com

Lessons learned from a general surgery chief resident

I began this journey in 2010. It began as a fresh-smelling breeze after a year and a half of anxiety, depression, and uncertainty. I did not think I would be a surgeon. I thought maybe family medicine, psychiatry — at worst, I would like gynecology. I outgrew the fear of the stereotypes and chose surgery for myself, despite what my now-husband warned me. He thought it would change me, depress me, destroy me. He wasn’t wrong.
Sciencevestnikkavkaza.net

Scientists point to risk of new pandemic

Two virus researchers in China are recommending security measures after seven Russian farm workers became infected with a crossover flu virus last year, according to Medical Xpress. In their Perspectives piece published in the journal Science, Weifeng Shi and George Gao, both of whom are affiliated with multiple institutions in...
Animalsharnessracingupdate.com

Sometimes, we can learn from them

There’s a lesson to be learned from the saga of the thoroughbred stallion Protonico, the sire of Derby winner Medina Spirit. Protonico was bred and is still owned by Oussama Aboughazale, who believed in his horse when nobody else did. Protonico was a good racehorse who won seven of his 16 lifetime starts and earned $997,587. But everything about his racing career just missed by a fraction the standards that the running horse people go by.