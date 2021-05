Shortly after her family lost their home to a flue and furnace fire in 1981, a teen-aged Cindy Burton vowed to one day help others who suffered through the same tragedy. Burton, along with mom Sharon Downs, have made good on that promise for the past year with The Storefront outreach. The effort provides free clothes, small household items such as towels and sheets and other aid to Columbus and Edinburgh area families who have been through adversity such as a fire, illness, divorce, homelessness, economic struggles, incarceration and more.