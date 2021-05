There's only one thing on the minds of the Boston Bruins players entering Game 2 of their first-round playoff series versus the Washington Capitals on Monday night. The Capitals took a 1-0 series lead with a 3-2 win in overtime of Saturday night's Game 1. A win for the Bruins in the second game at Capital One Arena would tie the series and give the Original Six club the home-ice advantage before it heads to Boston for Game 3 and Game 4 later this week.