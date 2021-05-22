Kai Havertz opens up on 'very tough' debut season at Chelsea as misfiring £72m star admits struggles to adapt to 'intensity' of English football... before revealing support of Timo Werner has helped him through difficult period

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. Owned by just 3.8% and 7.0% of FPL managers respectively, Kai Havertz (£8.3m) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.3m) are somewhat of a differential selection for their upcoming double gameweeks. A goal at the weekend and seemingly over his bout of malaria, on paper Arsenal has the better fixtures this weekend primarily due to their Sunday evening match against West Brom. Currently owning the worst defensive record in the league and with just one away clean sheet this season, Aubameyang will have plenty of chances to add to his goal tally this season in their match against the Baggies. The main sticking point with Aubameyang is whether he will see the field for this game. Set to start in a must win game against Villarreal on Thursday night, Arsenal have nothing left to play for in the league this season. If the Gunners progress, Aubameyang could be rested for the final at the end of the month. If they are knocked out then Arteta may use the opportunity to look at other options. Either way the uncertainty makes it difficult to select Aubameyang despite the match against West Brom.