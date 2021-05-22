newsbreak-logo
Premier League

Kai Havertz opens up on 'very tough' debut season at Chelsea as misfiring £72m star admits struggles to adapt to 'intensity' of English football... before revealing support of Timo Werner has helped him through difficult period

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKai Havertz has opened up on his 'very tough' debut campaign at Chelsea as the £72m attacker revealed that Timo Werner has been a good support in adapting to the 'intensity' of English football. Havertz, 21, has failed to hit the ground running as many expected following his mega-money arrival...

