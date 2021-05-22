newsbreak-logo
Grand Junction, CO

Mental Health Awareness Month event by NAMI

By (Natasha Lynn)
KJCT8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - May is Mental Health Awareness month. The nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization NAMI, which stands for The National Alliance On Mental Illness, held a fundraiser event Friday evening in Grand Junction at the Avalon Theatre. The event featured comedians educated in mental health, musical...

www.kjct8.com
