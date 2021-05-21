newsbreak-logo
Severe thunderstorms possible today, Saturday and Sunday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article1:55 PM UPDATE – The stage is set for scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and evening in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for the next three days. Today (Friday): It appears that the severe weather threat today is going to be greatest in a relatively small area of western Nebraska and northeast Colorado. The most favored area is from Chadron to Scottsbluff to Kimball and eastward. Storms will develop over the next couple of hours in northeast Colorado and race to the north-northeast into western Nebraska. There is enough instability and moisture for the storms to produce large hail and a few tornadoes through early evening, before transitioning into more a damaging wind threat later this evening. By far, the biggest threat will be large hail — some of which could be destructive to the size of baseballs.

